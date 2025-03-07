'Supremely Degrading': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Suggesting the 2 Stranded ISS Astronauts Could 'Fall in Love' While in Space
Donald Trump faced some serious backlash after he suggested that the two stranded astronauts aboard the International Space Station could "fall in love."
During a White House press briefing, after signing some new executive orders on Thursday, March 6, the president was asked about the plan to rescue Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who have been stranded on the ISS since June 2024.
"Elon [Musk] is right now preparing a ship to go up and get them," Trump told reporters. "We’re coming up to get you, and you shouldn’t have been up there so long. The most incompetent president in our history has allowed that to happen to you, but this president won’t let it happen. We’re going to get them out."
"They’ve been left up there. I hope they like each other. Maybe they’ll love each other, I don’t know. But they’ve been left up there, think of it," he continued. "And I see the woman with the wild hair. Good solid head of hair she’s got. There’s no kidding, there’s no games with her hair."
Several critics took to social media to call out the president for his "love" comment, pointing out how Wilmore and Williams are both married to their respective spouses in Houston, Texas.
One shared a clip of Trump's comments on BlueSky and wrote: "About a third of the nation voted for a man who looks at the problem of astronauts being stranded in space and sees a f------ episode of Dynasty."
Another BlueSky user commented: "People are stranded in space and man is like 'Maybe they'll f---. I wonder if she likes her hair pulled?' How supremely degrading to Suni and Butch."
A third person shared: "I remember listening to George W. Bush and thinking he sounded idiotic. In retrospect, he sounded comparatively brilliant."
Later during the press briefing, Trump asked a reporter, "Should I go on that journey just to be on the ship when we stop?"
The reporter replied, "If that’s an option, yes," to which Trump responded, "That’s terrible. I thought he liked me."
Trump announced that Musk would “soon be on his way” to “go get” the two astronauts from the ISS back in January.
“I have just asked Elon Musk and SpaceX to ‘go get’ the two brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration,” he told his 9.1 million followers on Truth Social. “They have been waiting for many months on @Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!”
The rescue mission could still be weeks or months away.