Donald Trump Declares President Joe Biden Is 'Grossly Incompetent': 'He's Got Some Very Bad People Surrounding Him'
Donald Trump is once again taking aim at President Joe Biden's mental capabilities as the 2024 election looms.
While speaking to Sean Hannity on Thursday, January 18, Trump, 77, called his rival "grossly incompetent" before clarifying: “Actually, in his own way, it’s not him, it’s the people that surround him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk. You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country. They’re running it right into the ground.”
“Biden is a threat to democracy. He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous, for a couple of reasons," he continued.
In September, Trump seemed to have a different outlook on Biden's mental capabilities.
“Age is interesting because some people are very sharp, and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50, also,” Trump said on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “But no, he’s not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent.”
The journalist then asked Trump if voters should be worried.
“No, not, not for the reason of ‘old,’” he replied. “I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s and they’re sharp as a tack. They’re just, I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old. He’s incompetent.”
“You look at some of the great world leaders. They were in their 80s and they did, I mean, Churchill, so many people, they were phenomenal in their 80s,” he continued. “You know, there’s a great wisdom if you’re not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t the sharpest tack either.”
As OK! previously reported, Biden and Trump's ages have been frequently brought up, but both have made it clear they're well-equipped to be in office again.
Biden previously hit back at haters in September, saying: “I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what. Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”
For his part, Trump recently touted about how he whizzed a recent cognitive test.
“I said, ‘I gotta take it, ’cause I gotta shut it up,'” Trump said. “And I took it, and I aced it.”
“And let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale,” Trump added as the crowd burst into laughter. “Which one is the whale? Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s ‘multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.’ They have plenty of tough stuff.”