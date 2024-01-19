Donald Trump Declares President Joe Biden Is 'Grossly Incompetent': 'He's Got Some Very Bad People Surrounding Him'

Donald Trump is once again taking aim at President Joe Biden's mental capabilities as the 2024 election looms.

While speaking to Sean Hannity on Thursday, January 18, Trump, 77, called his rival "grossly incompetent" before clarifying: “Actually, in his own way, it’s not him, it’s the people that surround him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk. You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country. They’re running it right into the ground.”