Politics CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Exposes Donald Trump's Empty Fair: 'Hasn't Exactly Lived Up to the Hype' Source: MEGA Reporting from an empty field at Donald Trump's state fair, CNN's Kaitlan Collins said 'it hasn't exactly lived up to the hype.' Lesley Abravanel July 4 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins publicly criticized President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair after traveling to experience the struggling event firsthand. Reporting from what was described as an empty field, Collins addressed the mounting "angst" surrounding the multi-day festival and the low attendance numbers that have reportedly left Trump deeply frustrated. Collins highlighted the stark lack of crowds at the event, which is scheduled to run through July 10, despite its struggles to draw visitors.

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Source: MEGA The anchor reported on the fair.

“For a president who often fixates on crowd size so far, the fair on Washington's National Mall hasn't exactly lived up to the hype,” Collins reported from the field. “Trump is planning a grand finale air show, and enough fireworks to break a Guinness World Record,” Collins said. “But it remains to be seen if the heat, tightened security measures and fireworks that won't start before 10:30 p.m will produce the turnout the president is hoping for.” The fair faces severe weather challenges, with temperatures forecasted to reach roughly 107 degrees Fahrenheit.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump will speak on July 4.

Despite the dangerous heat wave, Trump stated during a stop in North Dakota that he still intends to deliver a characteristically long speech on Saturday to "show that I can do anything.” “On July Fourth, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out,” the defiant octogenarian said, “and I’m going to make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything. It’s gonna be 107!” According to reports shared by Collins on her show The Source, the administration has been highly sensitive about the optics of the event.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was reportedly angry over the empty crowd.

Trump was reportedly "enraged" after seeing aerial photography that clearly captured the poor turnout. In response to his anger, loyalists and officials swiftly moved to delete the revealing crowd photos. This clash is the latest in a series of highly public, tense exchanges between Collins and Trump.

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins frequently reports on Donald Trump.