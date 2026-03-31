Donald Trump Targets Jessica Tarlov on Fox News Call-in as She Skips Panel With President: 'Your Show Would Be Better Without Her'

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President Donald Trump used a phone-in appearance on Fox News’ The Five to take a swipe at co-host Jessica Tarlov while she wasn’t even on the panel. The moment quickly turned into a back-and-forth that spilled onto social media, with Tarlov responding hours later.

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Donald Trump Criticizes Jessica Tarlov on-Air

Source: MEGA Donald Trump questioned Jessica Tarlov's polling commentary on air.

During the Thursday March 26, segment, Trump joined the show for a wide-ranging conversation when host Jesse Watters suggested a future in-person appearance. “Because we really want you to sit next to Jessica,” Watters said. “I think you’d be a good influence on her.” Trump didn’t hold back, saying, “I watch Jessica, and I’m not a fan.” He accused Tarlov of misrepresenting his polling numbers, mimicking her commentary: “‘He’s only polling 42 percent…’” before pushing back, “That’s not right, I’m polling very high actually.” He broadened the criticism to the media more generally, saying, “I hate people that use fake polls because polls are just like bad journalists. You know, bad journalists, they write fake stories. Well, fake polls do damage also.” At another point, Trump added, “I like all of your shows. I’m glad Jessica’s not there. No, actually, I think your show would be better without her. But who am I to say that? I think it would be a lot better.” He later softened the tone slightly, saying, “I’m sure I’d like her. I’m sure she’s a lovely person.”

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A Missing Panelist and a Direct Question

Source: MEGA Jessica Tarlov’s absence became part of the on-screen exchange.

Tarlov’s absence became part of the segment itself, with Trump asking the panel directly, “Tell me, did she not want to do it, or did you kick her off the show?” Watters replied that she “had a previous schedule that she couldn’t change,” before moving the conversation along. The episode featured Dana Perino, Kennedy, Greg Gutfeld, Kayleigh McEnany and Watters, with no mention of Tarlov at the top of the broadcast.

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Jessica Tarlov Fires Back

Source: @JessicaTarlov/X She answered Donald Trump’s remarks with a post on X.

Tarlov didn’t let the moment pass quietly. “Was so bummed to miss the show today! But I definitely would’ve said he’s even inflating his numbers to 42%!” she wrote on X, responding directly to Trump’s comments. The jab referenced recent polling. A Fox News survey released this week showed Trump at a 41 percent approval rating, with broader data indicating declining support.

A Familiar Dynamic

Source: MEGA Their latest clash extended a long-running feud.