'Deranged' Donald Trump Flirts With Fox News Host Dana Perino in the Middle of Their Interview

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During a live appearance on Fox News' The Five on Thursday, March 26, President Donald Trump largely bypassed a question from host Dana Perino regarding the humanitarian crisis in Iran to instead comment on her physical appearance. Perino, a former White House press secretary for President George W. Bush, asked Trump about the welfare of Iranian civilians caught in the ongoing conflict, specifically noting reports of internet shutdowns and famine. "Do you have any insight into how they're doing? Do they have drinking water? Do they have food? It's upsetting,” she said.

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“Do you have any insight into how the Iranian people are doing? Do they have drinking water? Food?”



TRUMP: “Remember when we had lunch? You may be even better looking now.” pic.twitter.com/IT40BaatEH — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 26, 2026 Source: @TheTNHoller/X

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Donald Trump Fawns Over Dana Perino

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Donald Trump reflected on his lunch with Dana Perino.

Trump initially ignored the question to reminisce about a past lunch they had at Trump Tower. Responding inexplicably with, “I do,” he then pivoted and asked Perino, “But first, do you remember when we had lunch years ago in the base of Trump Tower when it was a brand new building?” Perino replied, “It was a long time ago, yes.” “Long time ago, and you haven’t changed. You have not changed,” the 79-year-old POTUS recalled.

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'You Gotta Be Careful'

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Donald Trump called Dana Perino 'even better looking' than when he first met her.

Following an awkward laugh from Perino, 53, Trump, a 34-times convicted felon who has been accused of horrendous crimes in the Jeffrey Epstein files, said, “Now, I’m not allowed to say this, it’s the end of my political career, but you may be even better looking, OK?” The banter went back and forth with the Fox host praising her network’s hair and makeup department before the POTUS interjected with, “I will not say that because that will end my political career. You know, you’re not allowed to say a woman’s beautiful anymore. You know that, Jesse. You gotta be careful.” While Trump eventually returned to Iran, he rambled incoherently, offering no specific details on food or water availability for the population. Instead, he spoke broadly about the fear Iranians feel toward their own government.

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Donald Trump Rambles About Iran

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Donald Trump rambled on about Iran.

“In my opinion, when you look at what’s happened, they’re petrified because the one side has guns and they have very nasty guns. They have the worst guns and machine guns. And what they do is they shoot you,” he rambled. “And the people are brave, but they’re not brave when they see people going down left and right. No matter who you are, they don’t care how brave, unless you’re really sort of stupid,” Trump muttered.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was called out for shifting the conversation.