Politics 'I'm Not Going There': Fox News' Jesse Watters Claims He Never Thought Kamala Harris Was 'Hot' Source: @THE FIVE/FOX NEWS;MEGA Fox News host Jesse Watters is backpedaling on comments he made about former VP Kamala Harris' looks, denying he said she's hot. Lesley Abravanel March 24 2026, Published 2:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fox News host Jesse Watters is walking back some of his comments regarding former Vice President Kamala Harris’ looks, denying he ever called her “hot.” The 47-year-old conservative has made conflicting comments about the 61-year-old former Democratic presidential nominee’s looks in the past. During a debate on the Monday, March 23, episode of The Five about whether Democrats need an "attractive" candidate to win in 2028, Watters explicitly stated, "I didn't think Kamala was hot.”

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Watters: I didn't think Kamala was hot. She was okay. But, I mean, if we're talking hot, she's not hot.



Gutfeld: AOC



Watters: I’m not gong to go there. pic.twitter.com/ZOr2JbCVBc — Acyn (@Acyn) March 23, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X Jesse Watters denies calling Kamala Harris 'hot.'

“I didn't think Kamala was hot. She was okay. But, I mean, if we're talking hot, she's not hot,” he said above a chyron that read: “Do Dems Need A Hottie In 2028?” Co-host Greg Gutfeld, 61, then replied. “AOC,” referring to New York’s Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, to which Watters bluntly replied, “I’m not going there.” Watters previously described AOC as not "ripe" enough for politics because she was not married with children.

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Source: @THE FIVE/FOX NEWS Jesse Watters previously faced backlash for comments on the ex-VP.

In August 2024, Watters faced intense backlash for saying Harris would be "paralyzed" in the Situation Room while generals "have their way with her.” Ex-congresswoman Barbara Comstock and Kerstin Emhoff (ex-wife of Harris' husband Doug Emhoff) labeled the remarks as "vile" and "intentional misogyny, but while critics condemned the language as sexualized and inappropriate, Jesse later claimed his comments were "misconstrued" and intended to be "figurative" regarding her leadership style, not sexual in nature. Jesse has faced accusations of using sexist tropes to describe female politicians, referring to Kamala as a "frightened woman," a "princess" and a "nervous wreck.”

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Source: MEGA Jesse Watters called the ex-VP a 'princess.'

Jesse was accused of sexism after saying Kamala was having a "typical female problem" as vice president, reducing her performance to emotional stereotypes. He has also referred to her as a "pretty woman" while mocking male Democratic voters, suggesting they only support her because they enjoy "being bossed around" by someone of her appearance. Jesse has a documented history of making comments regarding women that have been criticized as sexist, misogynistic and inappropriate. His remarks have frequently drawn backlash from viewers, public figures, and, at times, his own colleagues on The Five.

Source: @THE FIVE/FOX NEWS Jesse Watters makes crazy statements about women.