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'SNL' Season 52 Premiere Builds a Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani Buddy Comedy With a Horror Twist

Photo of Ramy Youssef and James Austin Johnson.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

Ramy Youssef returned to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Mayor Zohran Mamdani for the Season 52 premiere.

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Oct. 3 2026, Published 5:21 a.m. ET

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Saturday Night Live opened Season 52 by imagining President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as unexpected best friends — at least from Trump’s perspective.

The cold open featured returning guest Ramy Youssef as Mamdani, James Austin Johnson as Trump and Ashley Padilla debuting the show’s portrayal of Trump executive assistant Natalie Harp.

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Image of James Austin Johnson portrayed Donald Trump during the cold open.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

James Austin Johnson portrayed Donald Trump during the cold open.

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson hosted the premiere, with Katseye as musical guest. The episode also marked the debuts of cast members Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter.

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Donald Trump Finds an Unlikely Best Friend

Image of Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani were depicted as unlikely friends in the sketch.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani were depicted as unlikely friends in the sketch.

“For some reason that no one can figure out, I really, really like you,” SNL’sTrump told Mamdani after arriving at the mayor’s office.

Johnson’s Trump compared their relationship to videos showing unexpected friendships between animals.

“We’re like one of those unlikely animal friendships, like when a tiger gets together with a baby goat,” he said. “When I see stuff like that, I want to text it to you and say, ‘This could be us, but you playin’.”

Their conversation touched on the storm hitting the East Coast, the Knicks’ championship, the United Nations gathering and Trump’s recent state visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Natalie Harp Runs Into the Sketch

Image of Ashley Padilla debuted her portrayal of Natalie Harp in the episode.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

Ashley Padilla debuted her portrayal of Natalie Harp in the episode.

Padilla’s Harp interrupted the meeting after supposedly racing from Washington to remain near Trump.

“Natalie, I didn’t realize you were in New York,” Trump said.

“Oh, I wasn’t,” she answered. “I ran here from D.C., Weapons-style.”

The performance framed Harp as a horror-movie obsessive, with Padilla making menacing expressions before insisting, “I’m kidding, I’m totally normal.”

“She’s like the girl from Obsession but blonde,” Trump explained.

The parody drew upon scrutiny of Harp’s intense devotion to the president. In letters published by The Daily Beast earlier this year, she called herself “unworthy” of Trump and wrote, “You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down.”

A Threat and a Housing Deal

Image of The sketch mixed political satire with a horror-inspired portrayal of Natalie Harp.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

The sketch mixed political satire with a horror-inspired portrayal of Natalie Harp.

Before leaving, Harp pulled Mamdani aside and issued a warning about his new friendship with Trump.

“If you hurt him,” she said with a scary smile, “I will end you.”

Mamdani remained largely unfazed and attempted to convert Trump’s affection into federal support. When Trump asked whether he could stay with the mayor in New York, Mamdani agreed, but only if the president supplied $21 billion for a Queens housing development.

Trump rejected the proposal until Mamdani offered an alternative: “What if I follow you back on Instagram?”

“It’s a done deal,” Trump replied.

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