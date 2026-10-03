'SNL' Season 52 Premiere Builds a Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani Buddy Comedy With a Horror Twist

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Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE James Austin Johnson portrayed Donald Trump during the cold open.

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson hosted the premiere, with Katseye as musical guest. The episode also marked the debuts of cast members Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter.

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Donald Trump Finds an Unlikely Best Friend

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani were depicted as unlikely friends in the sketch.

“For some reason that no one can figure out, I really, really like you,” SNL’sTrump told Mamdani after arriving at the mayor’s office. Johnson’s Trump compared their relationship to videos showing unexpected friendships between animals. “We’re like one of those unlikely animal friendships, like when a tiger gets together with a baby goat,” he said. “When I see stuff like that, I want to text it to you and say, ‘This could be us, but you playin’.” Their conversation touched on the storm hitting the East Coast, the Knicks’ championship, the United Nations gathering and Trump’s recent state visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Natalie Harp Runs Into the Sketch

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Ashley Padilla debuted her portrayal of Natalie Harp in the episode.

Padilla’s Harp interrupted the meeting after supposedly racing from Washington to remain near Trump. “Natalie, I didn’t realize you were in New York,” Trump said. “Oh, I wasn’t,” she answered. “I ran here from D.C., Weapons-style.” The performance framed Harp as a horror-movie obsessive, with Padilla making menacing expressions before insisting, “I’m kidding, I’m totally normal.” “She’s like the girl from Obsession but blonde,” Trump explained. The parody drew upon scrutiny of Harp’s intense devotion to the president. In letters published by The Daily Beast earlier this year, she called herself “unworthy” of Trump and wrote, “You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down.”

A Threat and a Housing Deal

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE The sketch mixed political satire with a horror-inspired portrayal of Natalie Harp.