'This Is A F**king Nightmare': Donald Trump's Team On Damage Control Duty After He Dined With Kanye West & Known White Nationalist

Nearly one week after former President Donald Trump made headlines for all the wrong reasons after attending a controversial dinner with embroiled musician Kanye West and noted white nationalist Nick Fuentes among others, 45’s team is seemingly working overtime to manage the widespread backlash against the ex-Commander-in-Chief.

"This is a f**king nightmare," one of Trump’s longtime advisers told NBC News controversial meeting.

"If people are looking at DeSantis to run against Trump, here's another reason why,” they continued, referencing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is largely expected to run against the previous POTUS in the 2024 presidential election.