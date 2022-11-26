Kanye West Claims Donald Trump Insulted Kim Kardashian During Latest Meeting: 'That Is The Mother Of My Children'

"I came to him as someone who loves Trump and I said, 'Go and get Corey Lewandowski back, go and get these people that media tried to cancel and told you to step away from ...' He basically gives me this would be mob-esque kind of story, talking to some kid from the south side of Chicago. He goes into the story about all he went through to get Alice Johnson out of jail and how he didn't do it for Kim, but he did it for me. But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [explicit]. You can tell her I said that. I was thinking, 'That is the mother of my children,'" he alleged of the reality starlet, who previously appealed to Trump to help free Johnson.

“Since we know — and all the Christians in America that love Trump — know that Trump is a conservative, we’re going to demand that you hold all policies directly to the bible," he stated "Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was gonna lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I am like, 'Trump, you're talking to Ye,'" he continued.