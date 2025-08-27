Donald Trump Hides His Bruised Hands Under Table During Cabinet Meeting Amid Health Concerns: Watch
Donald Trump is trying his best to keep his bruised hands away from cameras — though his discolored skin has still come into view several times.
During his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 26, the president of the United States had his hands hidden underneath the table he was sitting at as he answered questions for more than three hours at the White House.
His right hand, which is believed to be more heavily bruised than his left, was kept mostly out of view — with press cameras even set up to focus on Trump's left side.
While there were a few moments when his right hand came into view, the bruise seemed to be covered up by makeup — though the concealer used to hide it was not the right shade.
This comes after the president was intensely mocked on Friday, August 22, for lathering on a pale color of concealer that did not match his actual skin tone as he made appearances around Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump Exposes His Dark Bruised Hands
Trump shocked the world on Monday, August 25, however, when he emerged with no makeup covering his hands during his meeting with South Korean president Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office.
At first, the POTUS hid the top of his right hand by covering it with his left while sitting at the Resolute desk, though Trump later exposed his large, dark purple bruise in full while chatting with the South Korean leader.
Donald Trump's Administration Addresses His Health Woes
Amid growing concerns about the president's health and questions pertaining to his bruised hands and swollen ankles, Trump's administration continues to insist the Republican leader is medically in-check.
Last month, Trump's physician Captain Sean Barbabella said in a memo read by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that the 79-year-old's bruising was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."
Trump's former White House physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as the president's doctor during his first term, claimed in a statement released by the U.S. commander-in-chief's administration on Tuesday that The Apprentice star is the "healthiest president this nation has ever seen."
Last month, however, Barbabella diagnosed Trump with "chronic venous insufficiency," which his press secretary described as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."
"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today," Leavitt said during a July press conference, as she read a letter from Trump's doctor.
"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," she recited. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."
Aside from his chronic vein disorder, the White House insisted all is well with Trump's health.