NEWS 'Do It Fast!': Donald Trump Tells CEO to 'Hurry' Up With His Speech Because They 'Don't Want to Hear From You' Source: MEGA President Donald Trump rushed the CEO hosting his Kentucky rally and told him no one was there to hear him speak. Lesley Abravanel March 12 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

During a rally at Verst Logistics in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday, March 11, President Donald Trump told the company's CEO, Paul Verst, to rush through his speech because no one was interested in hearing from him. While calling the CEO to the podium, Trump told him to hurry up and speak quickly. “And some of the jobs we’re creating and protecting are right here at Verst Logistics. So, let me call up your outstanding CEO, Paul, come on up, real fast, Paul. Come on. Paul Verst. Come on up here, Paul. Let’s go. Do it fast, Paul! They don’t wanna hear from you,” the POTUS quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Verst Logistics CEO Paul Verst praised President Trump's tax cut, saying, "The No Tax on Overtime will really help our employees, giving them an average of $1,400 extra take-home pay — per year, per person." pic.twitter.com/PZRDrfoktw — Rapid Now (@Rapid_Now) March 11, 2026 Source: @Rapid_Now/X

Article continues below advertisement

The CEO Spoke for About 3 Minutes

Source: @RSBNetwork/X The CEO spoke for about three minutes.

Despite the request to be brief, Verst spoke for approximately three minutes, thanking Trump for his economic policies and concluding with a prayer for the president's health and safety. “Thank you for allowing me an opportunity to share our experiences, how your economic policies and the One Big Beautiful Bill have positively impacted our employees, company, and family,” Verst said. The CEO then concluded with a prayer. “I’m going to say a quick little prayer for President Trump if I could,” he said. “May God bless and keep you healthy and safe, and may God bless our beloved United States of America, and everything it stands for. Thank you, President Trump.”

Article continues below advertisement

Chaos at the Rally

Source: @RSBNetwork/X Dr. Mehmet Oz helped a woman who fainted during the rally.

The event was held at the family-owned warehousing and transportation facility to promote the administration's economic record and the "One Big, Beautiful Act," a tax-and-spending bill signed in July 2025. The speech was briefly paused when a rally-goer fainted behind the president. First responders and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz provided aid while Trump waited for the person to receive medical attention.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke poorly about Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

The president, known for long-winded, meandering speeches, spoke for approximately an hour and ten minutes about the economy, recent military actions in Iran, and criticism of Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a vocal critic of his who has worked with the Democrats diligently to release the files of dead financier Jeffrey Epstein. Trump spent much of the rally railing at Massie, calling him a "disaster," "nutjob," and "the worst person,” before endorsing Massie’s primary challenger, Ed Gallrein, who also addressed the crowd.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke in Kentucky on March 11.