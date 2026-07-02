Donald Trump Says He 'Seriously Thought About' Awarding Himself the Nation's Highest Military Honor

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he avoids sarcasm in politics because it is often taken seriously.

The president of the United States quickly clarified that he was joking, but admitted the idea had crossed his mind. "No, I’m only kidding," Trump said. "This is dangerous to say, because the fake news is up there all over the place, and when I joke... I learned early on, don’t be sarcastic in politics." He then added that he had "seriously thought about" remarking.

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Donald Trump Made the Joke While Honoring Theodore Roosevelt

Source: MEGA Trump joked that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump deserved the Medal of Honor for their genius at hunting.

Trump made the comments as he spoke about General Douglas MacArthur and his father, Arthur MacArthur Jr., who are among the rare father-son pairs to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. He also referenced former President Theodore Roosevelt and his son, Theodore "Ted" Roosevelt III, both of whom earned the military decoration.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised Theodore Roosevelt during the library dedication ceremony.

Trump praised Roosevelt during the visit. "He was a great man and it’s a great place," he said, before adding that he was "getting some ideas" for his own presidential library. Pointing to his sons, Trump joked that they deserved the honor "for their genius at hunting," while saying he would award himself one "for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised Roosevelt during his visit and said he was got some ideas for his own presidential library.

Earlier that day, Trump made a similar joke during a private event at the presidential library after donating Roosevelt’s actual Medal of Honor to its collection. The medal had previously been displayed in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. "There are very few people who have them. I want to give one to myself, but they tell me I'm not allowed to," Trump said. He added, "My son over here, both of them, I said Fellas, I'd love to give one of them to me. What have I done, where I deserve it, and they couldn't think of anything. So I'm not happy with them today."

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Medal of Honor Has Strict Eligibility Rules

Source: MEGA North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and library Executive Director Robbie Lauf joined the president during the event.

The Congressional Medal of Honor is the United States’ highest military award for valor in combat. It is awarded only to U.S. service members who show exceptional bravery and risk their lives beyond the call of duty in combat or other qualifying military operations. The award follows a strict review process. Recommendations require detailed documentation of the act of valor, sworn eyewitness statements, and multiple levels of military approval.

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Trump Explored Theodore Roosevelt Library Exhibits

Source: MEGA Trump referenced the rare father-son Medal of Honor recipients while speaking at the library dedication ceremony.