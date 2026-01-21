Donald Trump Throws White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Under the Bus at His Own Press Conference: 'Maybe I Have Bad PR People'

Article continues below advertisement

Did Donald Trump just take a swipe at his own press secretary?

Article continues below advertisement

During a White House press briefing on Tuesday, January 20, the president unveiled what he called a “book of accomplishments” marking the first year of his second term. While highlighting what he described as major economic wins, Trump suggested that the message wasn’t reaching the public — and hinted that his own communications team might be at fault.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump criticized his own PR team during a White House briefing.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’ve had the best stock market in history, the best 401Ks in history, and we inherited a mess. The numbers that we inherited were way up. And now we brought them, almost all of them, way down,” he said. “I mean, I’m not getting — maybe I have bad public relations people, but we’re not getting it across.”

Article continues below advertisement

The remark appeared to put the spotlight on White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who had promoted the briefing earlier that day. Ahead of Trump’s appearance, she shared a polished introduction for the president on social media. “In just one year, President Trump has accomplished more than many presidents do in eight,” Leavitt wrote on X. “We've never had a president fight harder to deliver on the promises he made to the American people than President Trump…”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt promoted the press conference on social media beforehand.

Article continues below advertisement

She later reposted the message and teased Trump’s arrival. “A very special guest will be joining me at the podium today,” Leavitt, 28, wrote shortly before the briefing began. “TUNE IN!”

Article continues below advertisement

The press conference took another unexpected turn when Trump nearly caught his finger in a large binder clip holding together a thick stack of documents. A loud snap echoed through the room as the 79-year-old removed the clip and instinctively pulled back. “Ooh, I'm glad my finger wasn't in that sucker. That could've done some damage,” he exclaimed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump nearly pinched his finger with a binder clip at the podium.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump then insisted he would have handled it without showing discomfort. “You know what? I wouldn't have shown the pain,” he said. He continued to fixate on the moment, asking reporters, “Did you hear that?” before calling the snap “nasty.” “But, I would not have shown the pain,” he repeated. “I would've acted like nothing happened as my finger fell off. That was nasty. I think somebody did that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Scanning the room, Trump pointed toward a member of the press and cracked a joke. “It was him. It was my man. How are you?” he said with a grin.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The White House/YouTube Several social media users mocked Donald Trump’s behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

The moment quickly circulated on social media, sparking a wave of reactions from critics. One X user wrote, “Trump just randomly throws s--- on the floor for someone else to pick up. He then brags about how tough he would be if his little finger got pinched in a paper clip. The dude is a f------ clown. The best thing he did was throw that b------ book of accomplishments on the floor.”