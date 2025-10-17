Donald Trump, 79, Complains About Standing for 1.5 Hours During Press Conference as Health Woes Swirl

Article continues below advertisement

Is Donald Trump feeling the strain? During a White House press conference on Thursday, October 16, the 79-year-old president grumbled about standing too long while announcing new efforts to expand IVF access alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Yesterday I did this and I stood for about an hour and a half as people spoke,” Trump said while at the podium.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump complained about standing too long during a recent press conference.

But according to reports, Wednesday’s Oval Office briefing with FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrapped up after only an hour. “This time I’m sitting right there,” he declared, pointing to his chair at the Resolute Desk. “And I’m gonna watch you.”

“I stood for an hour and a half like this,” he added, standing straight to mimic his posture. “I said, ‘You got to be kidding. Here we go.’” Then, turning to RFK Jr., Trump asked, “Bobby, should I stand or sit?” Kennedy tapped the president’s chair, signaling him to take a seat. “Thank you Bobby,” Trump replied before walking over and sinking into his leather chair, leaving others still standing behind him.

Source: MEGA The president later sat down while others remained standing behind him.

Roughly 20 minutes later, he got back up to deliver his closing remarks. Trump’s offhand complaint comes as new concerns about his health make headlines. Just weeks ago, he was photographed with noticeably swollen ankles while meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office.

As cameras rolled, Trump’s cankles appeared to bulge over his shiny black shoes — a stark contrast to Carney’s slimmer frame. Viewers also noticed that live feeds seemed to avoid close shots of the president’s feet.

Source: @themainewonk/X Photos of Donald Trump’s swollen ankles and bruised hand have sparked new health questions.

When asked about the photos, White House spokesman Kush Desai brushed off the speculation. “President Trump has tremendous health,” Desai told reporters. “He’s a champion-level golfer with the vitality, mental acuity, and energy levels that most young people could not fathom having.”

In August, CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe pressed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about whether Trump’s physician — who declared him “in great health” in April — would address the swelling and bruising seen in recent photos. “I don’t want to make that commitment on behalf of the physician,” Leavitt said. “It’s something we can look into out of transparency, because unlike the previous White House, there is nothing to hide.”

Leavitt stood by the president’s stamina, insisting, “You guys see this president working around the clock, literally 24/7, all of the time. He’s moving, he’s working, he’s continuing; there have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle.”

Source: MEGA The White House insisted the president is in 'tremendous health.'