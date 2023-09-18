'Despicable!': Donald Trump Trashed for Lashing Out at 'Liberal Jews Who Voted to Destroy America' in Rosh Hashanah Message

The former president, 77, then continued to share what he has done while in office to help the community.

"Wake Up Sheep. What Natzi / Anti Semite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?" he continued. "#1 Trump moves the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem which is Israel’s true capital. No other president had the balls to do it. #2 Trump recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. #3 Trump recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over settlements in Judea & Samaria. #4 Trump signs an executive order for Judaism to be a nationality in addition to a religion so it would fall under the category Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. That act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs receiving federal financial assistance. Institutions that violate Title VI may lose their federal funding. This means that BDS will have a hard time harassing Jewish students on college campuses."

He continued, "#5 May 2020 – Trump Signs the ‘Never Again’ Education bill into law which aloocates millions of dollars to expand Holocaust awareness and create websites with curriculum tools for teachersnationwide! Clearly, one of the greatest Anti Semites of our time! #TRUMP2020 #JEXIT."