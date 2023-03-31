Donald Trump Insists He Wouldn't Have Been A 'Happy Camper' If He Had Known About Kanye West's Shocking Antisemetic Rants Before Dinner At Mar-A-Lago
Donald Trump revealed he didn’t do his research before inviting Kanye West to dinner in November.
The former president admitted that he was unaware of the rapper’s shocking antisemitic comments when he came to share a meal with the ex-commander-in-chief.
Trump shared he would not have been a "happy camper" about the meeting if he had known the musician’s beliefs. Additionally, West brought along White nationalist Nick Fuentes.
During the 45th president’s recent interview with Sean Hannity, he said, "When I was with him, he didn't say that. And when he asked me to have dinner because he needed some help, I didn't say, 'Well, what the problem?'"
"I'm not reading about Kanye," Trump insisted to Hannity. "I'm reading about President Xi and I'm reading about Putin and Kim Jong-un."
The infamous occasion took place a Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, before Thanksgiving and after he announced his 2024 presidential bid. This came well after West had been in the headlines for his horrific antisemitic social media posts and long ramblings.
After the meal, an insider said, "The master troll got trolled. Kanye punked Trump," referring to bringing Fuentes along without the 76-year-old knowing his radical political stance.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell even slammed Trump following the meeting.
"There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy. And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view, in my judgment, are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States," the politician said.
The father-of-five responded to McConnell, calling him a "loser." He added that the senator "would not have been re-elected in Kentucky" without his support.
Trump then claimed that he knew nothing about the radically conservative figurehead before he sat down to share a meal with him.
"I had never heard of the man — I had no idea what his views were, and they weren't expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn't have been accepted," he said.
As OK! previously reported, West went quiet at the end of 2022 after backlash for his dangerous rhetoric, though he recently resurfaced when he posted his version of an apology on Instagram.
"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again. No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you," he captioned his March 25 upload.
Radar reported on Trump's comments.