Roseanne Barr Suggests President Zelensky Isn't a 'Good' Jew After Ranting About 'Large Faction[s] of Nazis' in Ukraine

"I'm about to go crazy sitting here on the earphone hearing the stuff you all are saying about the Ukraine!" she ranted at the television host.

"I’m from the Ukraine ... I don’t know if you know this, but there’s a large amount of Nazis in the Ukraine and they actually killed my whole family," she said, before alleging that her grandparents and their brothers and sisters were taken into a forest and "buried alive."

Barr further claimed that all of the support for Ukraine "terrifies" her.