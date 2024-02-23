Donald Trump Trashes 'Loser' Jimmy Kimmel After Rumors Swirl He's Retiring: 'They Could Get a Far More Talented Person'
After Jimmy Kimmel said he might give up hosting his late-night talk show in the near future, Donald Trump seemed just fine with that decision.
"They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5% of what they are paying this Loser!" the former president, 77, wrote on Truth Social on February 22 while sharing an article about the comedian, 56, hinting at his retirement.
Then, on the Thursday, February 22, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he couldn't help but give a shout-out to the politician.
“This apparently caught the attention of America’s most famous tangerine,” Kimmel joked about the situation.
“And I got to say that is a h--- of a way to find out you’re not going be somebody’s running mate. He has no idea how delighted I am by something like this. I’m going to try to enjoy it, because he probably won’t be able to do this when they take away his phone in prison, so I’m going really like, soak it in.”
As OK! previously reported, Kimmel, who frequently roasts Trump on his show, said he might be ready to move on from his talk show soon.
"I'm as surprised as anyone could be in this position — even to have a really good job is a surprise to me," Kimmel, who is hosting the upcoming Oscars ceremony, said.
"It's hard to yearn for it when you're doing it," he continued. "Wednesday night, I was very tired and I had all these scripts to go through — I had to revise and rewrite all these pitch ideas for the Oscars — and I was literally nodding off onto my computer."
Though he's grateful to be so successful in showbiz, Kimmel admitted sometimes he'd be happier pursuing something else.
"In those moments, I think, 'I cannot wait until my contract is over,'" he stated. "But then, I take the summer off or I go on strike, and you start going, 'Yeah, I miss the fun stuff.' I think this is my final contract."
"I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now," he shared. "Each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough."
Kimmel then revealed what he would work on if he doesn't have to prepare for his show anymore.
"I have a lot of hobbies — I love to cook, I love to draw, I imagine myself learning to do sculptures," Kimmel said. "I know that when I die, if I’m fortunate enough to die on my own terms in my own bed, I'm going to think, 'Oh, I was never able to get to this, and I was never able to get to that.' I just know it about myself."