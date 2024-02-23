Donald Trump Trashes 'Loser' Jimmy Kimmel After Rumors Swirl He's Retiring: 'They Could Get a Far More Talented Person'

"I'm as surprised as anyone could be in this position — even to have a really good job is a surprise to me," Kimmel, who is hosting the upcoming Oscars ceremony, said.

"It's hard to yearn for it when you're doing it," he continued. "Wednesday night, I was very tired and I had all these scripts to go through — I had to revise and rewrite all these pitch ideas for the Oscars — and I was literally nodding off onto my computer."