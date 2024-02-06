'She Seems Less Popular Than Anyone': Kellyanne Conway Says Any of Donald Trump's Running Mates Can Beat VP Kamala Harris 'in a Debate'

Conway recently made headlines when she gave her take on who should be Trump's VP if he were to win the 2024 election.

"He's got Mike Pompeo, Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio. I think Tim Scott checks a lot of the boxes. He's somebody that dropped out of the race and is actively campaigning for President Trump — but who will eat into this notion that the Democrats have a lock on African Americans, Asian Americans, union households. Senator Scott is very articulate when it comes to the issue of abortion, he seems to be able to explain how the other side is extreme and what it means to be pro-life in 2024. This 'pick a woman' theory I think are all friends and allies, and he can go young, experienced and accomplished, like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Elise Stefanik, but then of course, he's got Marsha Blackburn," she shared.