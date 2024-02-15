Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's Bizarre Valentine's Day Email to Wife Melania: 'It Looks Like a Ransom Letter'
Jimmy Kimmel had a field day after he looked at Donald Trump's interesting Valentine's Day note to his wife, Melania Trump.
As OK! previously reported, on February 14, the ex-president, 77, praised his wife — but also asked for donations at the same time.
"Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU!" the email began. "Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You’ve always supported me through everything."
"I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth," he continued. "You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump."
There were a few options for readers, including three separate "SEND YOUR LOVE" buttons where they could donate. "If you love Melania, I humbly ask you for you to leave her some kind words below!" the page reads.
"WAIT, BEFORE YOU GO! No matter how many vicious lies and attacks they throw our way, President Trump will NEVER SURRENDER our great country to the Left’s tyranny!" the website statement said. "But the Democrats will spend billions and billions of dollars to try and stop our movement, and we’re counting on YOUR support to finish what we started."
"Together, we will DISMANTLE the Deep State, WIN BACK the White House, and SAVE AMERICA in 2024!" the statement continued. "Please consider completing your contribution today. Thank you!"
Of course, the talk show host, 56, was shocked by the gesture. “The closest Trump got to a Valentine was an email he sent to his supporters,” he joked on the Wednesday, February 14, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “Even graphically, it looks like a ransom letter — which I guess is fitting given Melania’s current situation.”
Kimmel also commented on how Donald said his wife has "never left" his side amid all of the legal woes. “I think that’s a line from The Notebook, isn’t it," Kimmel joked.
Stephen Colbert also took some time to chat about Donald's interesting declaration of love as he interpreted it in a different way.
"Through thick and thin, no matter what deal the prosecutors offered you, you kept your trap shut. That’s what I call love," Colbert said.
Donald and Melania are not typically seen out together, although they recently attended a gathering at Mar-a-Lago in early February.
After one photo went viral of the pair alongside Israeli model Noy Tawil, people were caught off guard by Melania's appearance.
One person wrote, "Looks photoshopped," while another said, "Photoshopped and she looks like she’s miserable."
"This is an old picture. She won't even sit beside him in a car," a third person said, referring to how Donald didn't even take the same vehicle as his wife after her mother's funeral in January.
A fourth person stated, "Melania despises him! I wonder how much money she gets or will get to stay by his side? I hope at least she is educating Barron to NOT be like his father!" while a fifth said, "It looks like they planted his head on that body."