Donald Trump Snaps at 'Horror Show' Reporter in Fiery Exchange: 'Stupid Question' 

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President Donald Trump lashed out at ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott during a tour of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Thursday, May 7. When Scott questioned the necessity of the landmark's renovation — which included installing a blue floor lambasted by many as tacky — amid soaring gas prices and a conflict with Iran, Trump called her a "horror show" and labeled her query a "stupid question.” “Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of the war in Iran. Why focus on all these projects right now with gas prices soaring?” Scott asked.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter.

Trump claimed the site had been "disgusting" and filled with "11 or 12 truckloads of garbage," while criticizing Scott's journalistic ability to nearby workers. “You know why? Because I wanna keep our country beautiful and safe. Beautiful also. This place was a disgusting place. It was — Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and we had a terrible, disgusting — you probably don’t see dirt. But I do. And you walked down this pond," he sneered. "If you would’ve walked down they’ll tell you better than anybody. They had to take 11 or 12 truckloads of garbage out of that lake, out of that water. And it sat there for years like that. And that’s not what our country’s about. Our country’s about beauty, cleanliness, safety, great people. Not a filthy capital.”

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I asked the president why focus on these projects now amid the backdrop of the war in Iran and as gas prices soar.



He said the question was “stupid” and a “disgrace to the country” saying he’s “fixing” the reflecting pool. https://t.co/mBNYzyC7eI — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) May 8, 2026 Source: @rachelvscott/X Trump dismissed Scott's inquiry into national priorities.

Trump dismissed Scott's inquiry into national priorities, telling her, "Because you can understand dirt, maybe better than I can... but I don't allow it.” Turning to those working on the project, he referred to Scott as "one of the worst reporters" and "a horror show" from "ABC fake news.” He further claimed that asking such a question was a "disgrace to our country," and was seen mouthing a profane slur about her in which he appeared to call her a b---- after the interview concluded.

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Source: C-SPAN Donald Trump seemingly called the reporter a 'b----.'

“Such a stupid question that you asked. We’re fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument. And you say, 'Why are you fixing anything up?' Because you can understand dirt, maybe better than I can. But I don’t allow it,” he snapped. “This is one of the worst reporters. She’s with ABC fake news, and she’s a horror show. She’s saying, 'Why would you bother fixing this up?' Why would I bother taking 11 or 12 truckloads of filth out of the water in front of the Lincoln monument? That’s what made our country great. Beauty made our country. People made our country great. A question like that is a disgrace to our country,” he concluded.

Source: C-SPAN Donald Trump previously called the reporter 'obnoxious.'