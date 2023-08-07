'Secret Weapon' Melania Trump Keeps Husband Donald 'Grounded' Amid 'Hard' Time After Third Indictment
Melania Trump is picking up the pieces of her husband Donald Trump's messy legal woes after he was indicted on Tuesday, August 1, and charged with at least four counts for his alleged connection to the January 6 Capitol riots and his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The former first lady "is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump 'calm and focused' amid the hellish week of his being indicted for the third time," a source explained on Monday morning, August 7, just hours before the ex-POTUS' 5 p.m. deadline to respond to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request for a protective order regarding the third indictment.
"Friends whisper these last few weeks have been hard on Trump, and although he always presents a tough front, these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life," the insider admitted to a news publication. "Melania’s even better than his regular golf games at keeping his temper in check. She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it."
Despite seeming to spend a great deal of time apart, it appears the couple is actually quite involved in one another's daily routines, as Melania has become "his secret weapon to staying grounded" amid a difficult time.
"The couple and their son [Barron] have breakfast and dinner together regularly at their residence at his Bedminster golf club. [Melania] literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table," the source spilled, adding that the dynamic duo has "worked out a schedule and routine that works for them."
"Melania keeps him on track as a father and has in many ways stepped up to fill the place Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] once had. She is his most intimate and internal sounding board," the insider noted after the former first daughter announced her decision to step away from politics last November.
The confidante continued of Melania: "She backs his bid for a second term completely, and listens to him when he needs someone he can trust . . . she is obsessively private, she never gossips with even her closest friends, so Trump knows when they talk about important things it’s just between them. She listens and isn’t afraid to give her honest opinions and advice."
