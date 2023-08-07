'Secret Weapon' Melania Trump Keeps Husband Donald 'Grounded' Amid 'Hard' Time After Third Indictment

Melania Trump is picking up the pieces of her husband Donald Trump's messy legal woes after he was indicted on Tuesday, August 1, and charged with at least four counts for his alleged connection to the January 6 Capitol riots and his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The former first lady "is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump 'calm and focused' amid the hellish week of his being indicted for the third time," a source explained on Monday morning, August 7, just hours before the ex-POTUS' 5 p.m. deadline to respond to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request for a protective order regarding the third indictment.