Donald Trump Trolls Taylor Swift, Falsely Claims He's 'No. 1' on TikTok

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Donald Trump is once again taking aim at Taylor Swift — this time by claiming he's the most popular person on TikTok. During a White House press conference on Monday, July 6, the president made the surprising remark while answering questions about China's involvement with the social media platform. “It was announced about two days ago, the new numbers just came out, you know who the number one person in Tic Tac is by far?” Trump said, mistakenly referring to TikTok as "Tic Tac."

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Source: @DRM News/Youtube Donald Trump claimed he is the No. 1 person on TikTok, despite publicly available follower data showing otherwise.

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He continued, “Trump, me. I’m number one… Taylor Swift was number eleven. I’m number one on TikTok by far. The numbers just came out… I’m by far number one. It was sent to me by — the list comes out number one and two. I was number one by a lot. So I guess, I don’t know, maybe they are bad, maybe they are not. I know one thing: great American people, tremendous business people, and companies bought it. I called President Xi, and everyone said he was a hard no. I said it’s a good thing for TikTok, but it’s good for us, too. American companies, great ones, own our TikTok, and it is very influential. But I’m number one by a lot.”

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The Numbers Tell a Different Story

Source: MEGA Khaby Lame leads TikTok with 162.3 million followers.

Despite Trump's claim, publicly available TikTok statistics tell a different story. Swift has only shared three TikTok posts throughout this year, yet she still has roughly 33.5 million followers and more than 274.5 million total likes across her content. Neither Trump nor Swift ranks among TikTok's 10 most-followed accounts. Khaby Lame currently leads the platform with 162.3 million followers, followed by Charli D'Amelio with 159.1 million and MrBeast with 129.1 million.

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Source: @DRM News/Youtube

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Trump Continues to Target Swift

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Source: @TheGarden/X Taylor Swift remains one of the platform's biggest celebrities even though she has only posted three TikTok videos this year.

The latest comments came just days after Trump appeared to mock Swift on her wedding day. On Friday, July 3, the White House shared an Instagram post parodying Madison Square Garden's purple digital billboard celebrating Swift and Travis Kelce's reported marriage. The altered image replaced "JUST&T Married" with "Trump Is Your President" and added the phrase "It's happened!" The president has also repeatedly criticized the Grammy winner on social media. In May, he wrote on Truth Social, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?’”

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Swifties Fire Back

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Taylor Swift's public feud has continued since the singer endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

Trump's repeated comments about Swift have fueled criticism from fans, with many accusing him of being fixated on the singer. After one of his posts was reshared on X, users flooded the comment section with reactions. “He’s supposed to save his country but all he cares about is Taylor… okay dinosaur,” one person commented. “I think what we’ve noticed is that you're obsessed with the hottest person on the planet [right now]. [You] care more about a singer than providing basic human rights,” another wrote. “He’s a president and using a celebrity for clout,” a third individual noted. “Taylor’s breaking records, you’re breaking down. Stay pressed,” a fourth quipped.

Their Feud Goes Back Years