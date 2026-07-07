Donald Trump Trolls Taylor Swift, Falsely Claims He's 'No. 1' on TikTok
July 7 2026, Published 7:13 a.m. ET
Donald Trump is once again taking aim at Taylor Swift — this time by claiming he's the most popular person on TikTok.
During a White House press conference on Monday, July 6, the president made the surprising remark while answering questions about China's involvement with the social media platform.
“It was announced about two days ago, the new numbers just came out, you know who the number one person in Tic Tac is by far?” Trump said, mistakenly referring to TikTok as "Tic Tac."
He continued, “Trump, me. I’m number one… Taylor Swift was number eleven. I’m number one on TikTok by far. The numbers just came out… I’m by far number one. It was sent to me by — the list comes out number one and two. I was number one by a lot. So I guess, I don’t know, maybe they are bad, maybe they are not. I know one thing: great American people, tremendous business people, and companies bought it. I called President Xi, and everyone said he was a hard no. I said it’s a good thing for TikTok, but it’s good for us, too. American companies, great ones, own our TikTok, and it is very influential. But I’m number one by a lot.”
The Numbers Tell a Different Story
Despite Trump's claim, publicly available TikTok statistics tell a different story.
Swift has only shared three TikTok posts throughout this year, yet she still has roughly 33.5 million followers and more than 274.5 million total likes across her content.
Neither Trump nor Swift ranks among TikTok's 10 most-followed accounts. Khaby Lame currently leads the platform with 162.3 million followers, followed by Charli D'Amelio with 159.1 million and MrBeast with 129.1 million.
Trump Continues to Target Swift
- 'Obsessed' Donald Trump Claims Taylor Swift Is 'No Longer Hot' Because He 'Hates Her'
- Donald Trump Has Unexpected Reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement News: Watch
- Donald Trump Accused of Being 'Obsessed' With Taylor Swift After He Taunts Her While Celebrating Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl Win
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The latest comments came just days after Trump appeared to mock Swift on her wedding day.
On Friday, July 3, the White House shared an Instagram post parodying Madison Square Garden's purple digital billboard celebrating Swift and Travis Kelce's reported marriage. The altered image replaced "JUST&T Married" with "Trump Is Your President" and added the phrase "It's happened!"
The president has also repeatedly criticized the Grammy winner on social media.
In May, he wrote on Truth Social, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?’”
Swifties Fire Back
Trump's repeated comments about Swift have fueled criticism from fans, with many accusing him of being fixated on the singer.
After one of his posts was reshared on X, users flooded the comment section with reactions.
“He’s supposed to save his country but all he cares about is Taylor… okay dinosaur,” one person commented.
“I think what we’ve noticed is that you're obsessed with the hottest person on the planet [right now]. [You] care more about a singer than providing basic human rights,” another wrote.
“He’s a president and using a celebrity for clout,” a third individual noted.
“Taylor’s breaking records, you’re breaking down. Stay pressed,” a fourth quipped.
Their Feud Goes Back Years
Trump first publicly declared his dislike for Swift in September 2024 when he posted, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”
His stance marked a sharp contrast from earlier years, when he had praised the pop superstar and called her "unusually beautiful."
After Swift endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, Trump made it clear he had changed his opinion.
“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” he wrote on social media. “It was just a question of time … She’s a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”