Donald Trump's True Feelings About King Charles Revealed After U.S. State Visit

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Donald Trump’s reaction to King Charles’ recent four-day State Visit has now come to light — and it sounds like things went better than expected. From April 27 to 30, the president hosted the royal visit in Washington, D.C., alongside Queen Camilla. After the trip wrapped, journalist Piers Morgan jumped on Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes update, posting a photo of Trump and Melania with the royal couple outside the White House.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly described King Charles as 'a great guy' after the state visit.

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“Texting with President Trump, and he’s ecstatic about the royal visit. Told me King Charles is ‘a great guy,' and the state dinner was ‘a wonderful evening, very special,’” Piers wrote in the caption.

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He added, “I think the Monarch & Queen Camilla have single-handedly repaired the Special Relationship. Congrats, Your Majesties! 👏👏👏.” According to additional sources, Donald and King Charles reportedly got along “very well” throughout the visit, with interactions described as warm and smooth from start to finish.

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Source: MEGA The U.S. and U.K. 'special relationship' was praised throughout the four-day trip.

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The trip included a “very good” private Oval Office meeting, along with a high-profile state dinner that insiders say went off without a hitch. Even though diplomatic visits can sometimes feel tense, aides insisted this one was anything but. "What looked like risk and challenge was also a phenomenal opportunity. One that was grasped in both hands by the King," a senior palace aide allegedly shared.

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Another insider added more detail about the dynamic between both couples, saying, "They get on very well. And it's not just the King and the president. It's all four of them with each other. The warmth that you see in public is absolutely the warmth you see in private.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump and the royal couple shared warm and friendly interactions, per a source.

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During his remarks alongside the King, Donald also leaned into the long-standing “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom, referencing historic wartime cooperation. “Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin Roosevelt famously met on a ship in the North Atlantic to outline a vision for the free world after World War Two,” he said, adding that the bond “is the essence of our special relationship, and we hope it will always remain that way.”

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Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had a less favorable impression of Donald Trump after their 2018 meeting.

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He also added a more personal touch, surprising some with a lighthearted comment about the monarch. “My mother had a crush on Charles, can you believe it?” Donald said.

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Still, not all royal memories tied to Donald have been warm. According to author Craig Brown in A Voyage Around The Queen, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had a less favorable impression of the former president after their 2018 meeting. "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude'; she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Craig said.