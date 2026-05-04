King Charles and Donald Trump 'Got on Very Well' During Visit
May 4 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
A senior palace source revealed to GBN that President Donald Trump got on "very well" with King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their state visit, noting that the positive relationship extends to all four individuals, including Melania Trump, following a successful private meeting at the White House in April.
The visit was marked by warm interactions, a "very good" private Oval Office meeting, and a successful state dinner.
A royal aide stated that despite potential for a "tricky" situation, the interactions between the couples were warm and successful.
"What looked like risk and challenge was also a phenomenal opportunity. One that was grasped in both hands by the King," a senior palace aide allegedly said.
Donald described King Charles as a "fantastic person" following their meeting, while the King has historically treated Trump with courtesy.
Unnamed observers noted that the King and Queen have developed a "great relationship" with Donald.
"They get on very well. And it's not just the King and the President. It's all four of them with each other," a senior aide revealed.
"Given some of the issues that have presented themselves in the bilateral relationship, you'd think it might all be a bit tricky. But far from it, the aide allegedly told GBN.
"The warmth that you see in public is absolutely the warmth you see in private," they added.
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During a farewell ceremony, the groups appeared on good terms, with Donald praising the British royals as "great people.”
Not everyone on this side of the pond saw the camaraderie as cozy, pointing to the King’s globally lauded address before Congress and his state dinner toast, in which he appeared to throw heaps of shade on the president.
Charles referenced the POTUS' previous claim at the World Economic Forum in Davos that European countries would be "speaking German" if not for the United States' intervention in World War II, retorting, "Dare I say that, if it weren't for us, you'd be speaking French," referencing the British-French battles for dominance in North America before American independence.
The King was praised for delivering what experts called a masterclass in soft-power diplomacy, pointedly referencing the Magna Carta as the foundation for limiting executive power and enforcing checks and balances, and offering firm defenses of both NATO and Ukraine without calling out Trump, a critic of both, by name.
According to a lip reader, the POTUS tried to bring up the recent White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, ongoing communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his favorite subject — the White House ballroom renovation project.
Reports suggest that King Charles politely shut down the heavy conversation, stating they could discuss those matters at another time.
Before the King's state visit to the U.S., royal author Tina Brown claimed that Charles privately "viscerally despises" Donald. She suggested the monarch was especially bothered by Donald's past criticisms of British military contributions and European allies.