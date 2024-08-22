King Charles Is 'Quite Annoyed' With Recent Bombshell Allegation About the Late Queen Elizabeth
Royal experts believe King Charles is ticked off over the posthumous allegations that Queen Elizabeth II wasn't fond of former President Donald Trump.
"What will King Charles be making of seeing these kinds of inflammatory things on the front of the Mail? Presumably he'll be quite annoyed about that, won't he?" Patrick Christys asked former royal gardener Jack Stooks on GB News.
"Oh absolutely. I don't understand why someone would want to bring down the late Queen's way of life," Stooks replied.
The royal family is currently grappling with Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battle, which is why Stooks didn't approve of the timing of the claims.
“Throughout her career, she was amazing. And to have somebody trying to ignite some kind of flames into it ... It's not right to do that, especially to the monarchy right now. They’re dealing with so much," he pointed out.
As OK! previously reported, Craig Brown discussed Trump and Elizabeth's 2018 meeting in A Voyage Around The Queen.
"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown told an outlet while promoting his book.
"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he said of what the dignitary thought of the couple.
- Queen Elizabeth Would Have Never Called Donald Trump 'Very Rude,' Ex-Staffer Fumes: 'Disrespects Her Memory'
- Late Queen Elizabeth Thought Donald Trump Was 'Very Rude' and Questioned His Marriage to Melania Trump
- Queen Elizabeth Had 'More Important' Concerns During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Explosive 2021 Tell-All Interview
Historically, monarchs are apolitical figures, and Brown's book implies Elizabeth broke protocol behind closed doors.
"I think that this completely does, [disrespect her memory.] There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about," Stooks shared of the accusations. “To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves and say, ‘well, actually, hang on a minute, that wasn't quite what was said...'"
After years of working with the royal family, Stooks shut down Brown's assertion.
“We know what the Queen was like as a person. We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong," Stooks noted. "So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly goes, ‘oh, let's put my foot wrong?’"
“It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous," the former staffer added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the rumors about their interaction, Trump enjoyed spending time with Her Majesty.
"There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time," Trump told Fox News after visiting Buckingham Palace in 2018.
Over the years, Trump has also spoken out against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal fold.
"I would say — although she wouldn't show it because she's strong and smart — but I would imagine that broke [Queen Elizabeth's] heart," the former reality star told GB News' Nigel Farage.
"The things they were saying were so bad and so horrible," he continued, referring to the public rift between Harry and the royal family. "She was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they really hurt her."