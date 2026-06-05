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Donald Trump Unbothered by Assassination Scares as President Set to Speak at Rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump accepted an invitation to the rescheduled WHCD.

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June 5 2026, Published 8:31 a.m. ET

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The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is getting a second chance after a frightening interruption turned one of Washington’s most watched media nights into a security crisis.

President Donald Trump announced on June 2 that he will attend and speak at the rescheduled dinner, now set for July 24 at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C.

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Trump Accepts the Invitation

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Image of Organizers revived the event after the shooting incident.
Source: MEGA

Organizers revived the event after the shooting incident.

“I was asked to be there, and speak, by Weijia Jiang, President of The White House Correspondents’ Association, and have accepted,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I don’t know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out.”

The original spring event was cut short after a man ran through a security checkpoint outside the dinner while armed with guns and knives, according to officials. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, has pleaded not guilty to four counts, including attempting to assassinate Trump.

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A Smaller Return

Image of The White House Correspondents’ Association planned a smaller gathering.
Source: MEGA

The White House Correspondents’ Association planned a smaller gathering.

Jiang said the association decided to reschedule the dinner “after thoughtful consideration and input from our members.”

“We will not allow an act of violence to have the last word, especially during a year when we are reflecting on America 250 and everything we stand for,” Jiang said.

She also said the rescheduled event will be “a more intimate gathering,” with those who bought tickets for the April dinner able to attend free. The association will also offer financial support for scholarship winners to travel.

“This dinner will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program,” Jiang said. “It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence.”

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Safety, Symbolism and Attendance

Image of The dinner returned with heightened security.
Source: MEGA

The dinner returned with heightened security.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman said some guests may still be uneasy, but argued that a repeat attack is unlikely.

“Although folklore tells us ‘lightning never strikes twice’ in the same place, this is actually a myth. Lightning does strike twice in the same place, but not so for assassins,” Lieberman said. “Why? Because assassins know that places they've struck before are now likely to be much more fortified, making it even more difficult to strike their target.”

Image of The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is set to return amid tensions.
Source: MEGA

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is set to return amid tensions.

Lieberman also suggested politics could shape who returns.

“There may be some guests who claim that it is too dangerous to go, as an excuse to avoid it,” she added. “Just like the performers with Trump Derangement Syndrome, who are opting out of the 250th Anniversary celebration, because it has sadly become trendy to be anti-American, WHCD guests may follow in their footsteps.”

The dinner’s return now carries more than the usual mix of celebrity, journalism and political tension. It is also a test of whether one of Washington’s most theatrical traditions can reclaim the room after violence disrupted the last one.

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