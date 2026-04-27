White House Correspondents' Dinner Suspected Shooter Cole Tomas Allen Officially Charged With Trying to Assassinate Donald Trump

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Cole Tomas Allen has officially been charged with trying to assassinate Donald Trump. In court on Monday, April 27, the White House Correspondents' Dinner suspected shooter was also charged with interstate transportation of weapons and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. He did not have to enter a plea in court for the three charges, with his preliminary hearing set for May 11, NBC News reported.

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Cole Tomas Allen Has Not Been Relased From Custody

Source: mega Cole Tomas Allen did not enter a plea yet.

The outlet reported that Allen, 31, was wearing a blue jumpsuit during his appearance and spoke quietly. He's currently still in custody, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine telling the court, "He attempted to assassinate the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. We are asking the court to preventatively detain Mr. Allen."

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The POTUS Was Safely Evacuated From the Dinner

Source: mega The teacher allegedly wrote about targeting the president in a manifesto.

As OK! reported, Allen allegedly had a manifesto revealing why he wanted to kill the president at the Saturday, April 26, event in Washington, D.C. It was uncovered after security was able to apprehend him following Allen firing multiple shots. Guards successfully evacuated the POTUS, politicians and other guests from the area.

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The President Praised the Secret Service's Actions

Source: mega The POTUS called the suspected shooter 'a very sick person' on Truth Social.

In a Truth Social post following the ordeal, Trump called Allen a "very sick person." "[The] gunman was taken down by brave members of the Secret Service. I put out the tape showing this violence that this thug attacked our Constitution. They really did a great job," he shared. "One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest. The vest did the job. I spoke to the officer, and he's in great shape. He's in very high spirits. We told him we love him and respect him, and he's very proud of what he does."

Source: mega Donald Trump said only people who make 'the biggest impact' are targeted in attempted assassinations.