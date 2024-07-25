'Confused' Donald Trump, 78, Under Fire for Babbling During Incoherent Rant at North Carolina Rally: Watch

While at a rally in North Carolina, the ex-president, 78, seemed like he wasn't able to get his thoughts together. They’re talking about, he was talking about, she was talking about re— lifting the retirement age," he told the crowd.

However, some people were floored that anyone understand what he was saying in the first place. One person wrote, "it's all so very confusing for him ," while another said, "Somebody go take grandpa to bed."

Earlier this month, Trump spoke to Bloomberg and said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon could be a potential candidate for the position.

"Let me just say one thing first," Trump began. "So, I had a meeting with them. First, I had a meeting with Congress, Republican Congress. It was like a lovefest. Then, I met with them and the US Senate, which was all Republicans, 49. And it was also a lovefest, but my best meeting of the three (sic) was with the executives. And Biden’s misinformation — people put out a thing: Oh, he went on, he rambled. There was no rambling. This, you could say, this is rambling, but in order to get to the point, you have to, you know, this is a very complex subject, that a lot of people, most people don’t understand. But I just wanted to say, that that was the best meeting. They loved it. They were happy with."