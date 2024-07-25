'Confused' Donald Trump, 78, Under Fire for Babbling During Incoherent Rant at North Carolina Rally: Watch
Donald Trump's age is coming into question after Joe Biden, 81, dropped out of the race on Sunday, July 21.
While at a rally in North Carolina, the ex-president, 78, seemed like he wasn't able to get his thoughts together. They’re talking about, he was talking about, she was talking about re— lifting the retirement age," he told the crowd.
However, some people were floored that anyone understand what he was saying in the first place. One person wrote, "it's all so very confusing for him," while another said, "Somebody go take grandpa to bed."
A third person added, "What is he talking about? Who, what, when? I'm so confused."
This is hardly the first time age has been brought up ahead of the 2024 election.
Recently, SiriusXM Progress host Michelangelo Signorile questioned Trump's mental fitness after he had forgotten a potential nominee for Treasury Secretary.
Earlier this month, Trump spoke to Bloomberg and said JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon could be a potential candidate for the position.
"Let me just say one thing first," Trump began. "So, I had a meeting with them. First, I had a meeting with Congress, Republican Congress. It was like a lovefest. Then, I met with them and the US Senate, which was all Republicans, 49. And it was also a lovefest, but my best meeting of the three (sic) was with the executives. And Biden’s misinformation — people put out a thing: Oh, he went on, he rambled. There was no rambling. This, you could say, this is rambling, but in order to get to the point, you have to, you know, this is a very complex subject, that a lot of people, most people don’t understand. But I just wanted to say, that that was the best meeting. They loved it. They were happy with."
A few weeks later, he wrote on Truth Social: "I don’t know who said it, or where it came from, perhaps the Radical Left, but I never discussed, or thought of, Jamie Dimon or Larry Fink for Secretary of the Treasury."
As OK! previously reported, one doctor believes Trump has dementia.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.