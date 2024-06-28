President Joe Biden 'Not Dropping Out' of 2024 Presidential Race After Disastrous Debate Against Donald Trump

Biden's performance raised questions about his well-being and mental fitness. “This was a disaster for Biden. Many Democrats are looking for a new candidate after this debate,” Doug Muzzio, a retired public affairs professor at Baruch College, told The New York Post. “Biden was tentative, rambling and sometimes incoherent."

However, former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said people should start to focus on Trump, who has also slipped up numerous times in the past few months while at his rallies.

“The chatter is very distracting, and it’s going to be very consuming for the campaign,” she said on MSNBC. “Should he be replaced? They’re going to be answering that question instead of breaking through on attacking Trump.”