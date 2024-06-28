President Joe Biden 'Not Dropping Out' of 2024 Presidential Race After Disastrous Debate Against Donald Trump
President Joe Biden is not going anywhere, according to a campaign spokesperson.
“Of course he’s not dropping out,” Biden campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster said, The Hill reported on Friday, June 28, just one day after the disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump, 78.
Biden, 81, himself didn't seem concerned about the event even though Democrats are reportedly nervous about what the future holds.
The president and his wife, Jill Biden, stopped at a Waffle House in Atlanta, Ga., following the debate, where he took some questions from reporters.
“I think we did well,” Biden said.
“No. It’s hard to debate a liar. The New York Times pointed out he lied 26 times,” he said, noting he had a sore throat.
Biden's performance raised questions about his well-being and mental fitness. “This was a disaster for Biden. Many Democrats are looking for a new candidate after this debate,” Doug Muzzio, a retired public affairs professor at Baruch College, told The New York Post. “Biden was tentative, rambling and sometimes incoherent."
However, former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said people should start to focus on Trump, who has also slipped up numerous times in the past few months while at his rallies.
“The chatter is very distracting, and it’s going to be very consuming for the campaign,” she said on MSNBC. “Should he be replaced? They’re going to be answering that question instead of breaking through on attacking Trump.”
When VP Kamala Harris was asked how she thought the commander-in-chief did, she replied: “Yes, there was a slow start, but it was a strong finish. And what became very clear through the course of the night is that Joe Biden is fighting on behalf of the American people.”
Biden appeared to freeze up and looked like a deer in headlights throughout the night. At one point, he appeared to lose his train of thought when he said he "finally beat Medicare."
“Well, he’s right. He did beat Medicare. He beat it to death and he’s destroying Medicare because all of these people who are coming in, they’re putting them on Medicare,” Trump replied.
“If I knew nothing about Donald Trump before that debate and judged him solely on that performance, I’d vote for him,” one Democratic source told The Post.