'Confused' and 'Tired' Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns as Sean Hannity Tells Him to 'Stay Focused' During Interview: Watch
Is Donald Trump OK? During an interview with Sean Hannity, which aired on Wednesday, June 5, the ex-president, 77, sparked health concerns.
"Trump gets lost and confused during his interview. Trump: 'I say a lot of things.' Hannity: 'Stay focused for just a second,'" one person captioned the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Meanwhile, another person chimed in, stating: "Look at his pupils they have a million lights on him in the studio they should be tiny."
People then chimed in, claiming that he doesn't look great.
One person wrote, "He's weird but I don't remember him acting this weird before. Look at his eyes," while another added, "His pupils are often as large as saucers when he does interviews. Wonder if whatever he's using causes the mouth foaming, too." A third person added, "Is it me or does Trump look haggard and tired? He looks like he’s overdue for a visit to Dr. Ronnie Jackson."
A fourth said, "Enlarged pupils are a sign of cognitive stress — brain needs info, puplis dilate to collect more/better info."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Trump's mental fitness has been called into question.
While talking to Newsmax's Greg Kelly, Trump wouldn't stop talking about several topics, including: E. Jean Carroll's victorious defamation lawsuit, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's rivalry with him in the Republican nomination, the jury in his criminal hush money trial and President Joe Biden's border security policies.
One person wrote, "He is seriously unwell," while another added, "I feel like Trump treated this interview like a therapy session ... but even a therapist at some point would tell him to STFU."
A third user joked, "Trump is an incoherent, rambling man that people would avoid making eye contact with on a city street."
Despite the slip-ups, Trump insists he's all there mentally.
"Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for [Joe] Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left 'Disinformation Machine,' go wild saying that 'Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.' No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country," he previously wrote on Truth Social.
"Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House. Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!" he exclaimed.