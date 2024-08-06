Donald Trump Bashes Kamala Harris' 'Bad' VP Pick Tim Walz: 'He'll Unleash H--- on Earth!'
Donald Trump wasted no time attacking Tim Walz after Kamala Harris announced he would be her VP if they were to get into the White House next year.
“TIM WALZ WOULD BE THE WORST VP IN HISTORY! Even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris – HE’S THAT BAD," he wrote via email on Tuesday, August 6.
The Republican continued: “He’ll unleash H--- ON EARTH and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable. He’ll rubber stamp Kamla’s [sic] GREEN NEW SCAM and light TRILLIONS of dollars on fire. But the real killer: he’s already pulled in MILLIONS in dirty cash to buy the White House!”
That same day, Harris, 69, announced Walz as her VP after much speculation.
“I share this background both because it’s impressive in its own right, and because you see in no uncertain terms how it informs his record,” Harris wrote on Instagram. “But what impressed me most about Tim is his deep commitment to his family: Gwen, Gus, and Hope. Doug and I look forward to working with him and Gwen to build an administration that reflects our shared values.”
“We are going to build a great partnership,” Harris continued. “We are going to build a great team. We are going to win this election.”
Walz, 60, seemed touched, writing on X, “It is the honor of a lifetime to join @kamalaharris in this campaign. I’m all in."
“Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us," he added.
Barack and Michelle Obama also seemed to approve of Harris' pick.
"By selecting Tim Walz to be her vice-president from a pool of outstanding Democrats, Kamala Harris has chosen an ideal partner – and made it clear exactly what she stands for," they said in a statement. "Governor Walz doesn’t just have the experience to be vice-president, he has the values and the integrity to make us proud. As governor, Tim helped families and businesses recover from the pandemic, established paid family leave, guaranteed the right to an abortion and put common sense gun safety measures in place to keep communities safe. But Tim’s signature is his ability to talk like a human being and treat everyone with decency and respect – not all that surprising considering the fact that he served in the national guard for 24 years and worked as a high school social studies teacher and football coach before being elected to Congress."
They continued, "Like Vice-President Harris, Governor Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That’s what makes him an outstanding governor, and that’s what will make him an even better vice-president, ready on day one. Michelle and I couldn’t be happier for Tim and Gwen, their family and our country."