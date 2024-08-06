Donald Trump Bashes Kamala Harris' 'Bad' VP Pick Tim Walz: 'He'll Unleash H--- on Earth!'

Donald Trump wasted no time attacking Tim Walz after Kamala Harris announced he would be her VP if they were to get into the White House next year.

“TIM WALZ WOULD BE THE WORST VP IN HISTORY! Even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris – HE’S THAT BAD," he wrote via email on Tuesday, August 6.

The Republican continued: “He’ll unleash H--- ON EARTH and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable. He’ll rubber stamp Kamla’s [sic] GREEN NEW SCAM and light TRILLIONS of dollars on fire. But the real killer: he’s already pulled in MILLIONS in dirty cash to buy the White House!”