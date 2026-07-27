Dylan Mulvaney Supports CNN Star Kaitlan Collins After Donald Trump Brutally Attacks Her at WHCD

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Source: Sky News Dylan Mulvaney publicly congratulated Kaitlan Collins after President Donald Trump criticized both women during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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Mulvaney shared Collins' post, which included the caption: “The second best part of last night’s White House Correspondents Dinner was receiving an award from my friend and mentor, @wolfblitzer. The first was reminding everyone why the First Amendment — and asking uncomfortable questions that people in power don’t like — matters.” Soon after, Mulvaney posted a nearly four-minute video addressing Trump's remarks and offering her support for Collins. “Firstly, I would like to congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on her award and tell her that I'm incredibly honored to be compared to her in any way, and I hope that she keeps doing all the great work,” she began.

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Source: News24/Youtube

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Mulvaney Responded to Trump's Remarks

Source: MEGA Dylan Mulvaney said she was honored to be compared to Kaitlan Collins and praised the journalist for continuing to ask difficult questions.

The influencer went on to note that Trump mentioned her by name “four times” during the speech, even though she has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years. “Now, the president also brought up a video I did over three years ago. And mind you, I've been kind of flying under the radar, keeping up a pretty low profile, just like doing my little musicals, singing, dancing. And yet, I'm still his topic of conversation all these years later, and it seems to me that I might be like the one that got away for these men; like, I am permanently burned into their retinas. I am microchipped into their minds, and when I first heard that the president put me on his diss track, I was, like, ‘Well, that's not good,’” she ranted. She continued, “In fact, maybe being publicly mocked and criticized by this administration is actually like the greatest compliment of all. Because it puts me in the company of some of like the most brilliant, empathetic people in our world today.” Toward the end of her video, Mulvaney encouraged viewers to continue supporting transgender and non-binary people. “And lastly, to the president, thank you for reminding me that I am more powerful than I even knew,” she added.

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Trump's White House Correspondents' Dinner Comments

Source: MEGA Donald Trump referenced Dylan Mulvaney's 2023 Bud Light campaign during his speech while criticizing Kaitlan Collins' award.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner had originally been postponed from April after a gunman opened fire while the first scheduled event was underway. During his speech, Trump congratulated Collins on receiving an award before questioning its merit. “I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award,” Trump said. “It was all about me. It’s a fake — she shouldn’t get the award, it was a fake. But I didn’t mind. I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake, there’s no question about it.” After commenting on Collins' facial expressions, Trump shifted the focus to Mulvaney and referenced the backlash surrounding her 2023 Bud Light campaign. “I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney,” Trump said. “Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap. That was the worst commercial ever made by the way, for those few people who want to hear that. Most people don’t care, but I would. I wouldn’t want to hire Dylan any time soon.”

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🚨 LOL! Trump just posted this banger of Kaitlin Collins!



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4iC00WJ2yn — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 26, 2026 Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump Doubles Down

Source: MEGA Donald Trump later continued the exchange by posting an edited image on social media comparing Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney.