or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Dylan Mulvaney
OK LogoPolitics

Dylan Mulvaney Supports CNN Star Kaitlan Collins After Donald Trump Brutally Attacks Her at WHCD

dylan mulvaney supports kaitlan collins after trump attack
Source: MEGA; Sky News

Dylan Mulvaney defended Kaitlan Collins after Donald Trump criticized both women during the WHCD.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 27 2026, Published 8:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Mulvaney is standing by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins after President Donald Trump took aim at both women during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

During the Friday, July 24, event, Trump criticized Collins and also brought up Mulvaney in his speech. One day later, the social media star responded by sharing an encouraging message on Instagram Stories that included an Eleanor Roosevelt quote featured in Collins' recap of the evening.

"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent," the message read.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dylan Mulvaney publicly congratulated Kaitlan Collins after President Donald Trump criticized both women during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Source: Sky News

Dylan Mulvaney publicly congratulated Kaitlan Collins after President Donald Trump criticized both women during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mulvaney shared Collins' post, which included the caption: “The second best part of last night’s White House Correspondents Dinner was receiving an award from my friend and mentor, @wolfblitzer. The first was reminding everyone why the First Amendment — and asking uncomfortable questions that people in power don’t like — matters.”

Soon after, Mulvaney posted a nearly four-minute video addressing Trump's remarks and offering her support for Collins.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on her award and tell her that I'm incredibly honored to be compared to her in any way, and I hope that she keeps doing all the great work,” she began.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: News24/Youtube
Article continues below advertisement

Mulvaney Responded to Trump's Remarks

image of Dylan Mulvaney said she was honored to be compared to Kaitlan Collins and praised the journalist for continuing to ask difficult questions.
Source: MEGA

Dylan Mulvaney said she was honored to be compared to Kaitlan Collins and praised the journalist for continuing to ask difficult questions.

The influencer went on to note that Trump mentioned her by name “four times” during the speech, even though she has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.

“Now, the president also brought up a video I did over three years ago. And mind you, I've been kind of flying under the radar, keeping up a pretty low profile, just like doing my little musicals, singing, dancing. And yet, I'm still his topic of conversation all these years later, and it seems to me that I might be like the one that got away for these men; like, I am permanently burned into their retinas. I am microchipped into their minds, and when I first heard that the president put me on his diss track, I was, like, ‘Well, that's not good,’” she ranted.

She continued, “In fact, maybe being publicly mocked and criticized by this administration is actually like the greatest compliment of all. Because it puts me in the company of some of like the most brilliant, empathetic people in our world today.”

Toward the end of her video, Mulvaney encouraged viewers to continue supporting transgender and non-binary people.

“And lastly, to the president, thank you for reminding me that I am more powerful than I even knew,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @dylanmulvaney/Instagram
MORE ON:
Dylan Mulvaney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's White House Correspondents' Dinner Comments

image of Donald Trump referenced Dylan Mulvaney's 2023 Bud Light campaign during his speech while criticizing Kaitlan Collins' award.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump referenced Dylan Mulvaney's 2023 Bud Light campaign during his speech while criticizing Kaitlan Collins' award.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner had originally been postponed from April after a gunman opened fire while the first scheduled event was underway.

During his speech, Trump congratulated Collins on receiving an award before questioning its merit.

“I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award,” Trump said. “It was all about me. It’s a fake — she shouldn’t get the award, it was a fake. But I didn’t mind. I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake, there’s no question about it.”

After commenting on Collins' facial expressions, Trump shifted the focus to Mulvaney and referenced the backlash surrounding her 2023 Bud Light campaign.

“I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney,” Trump said. “Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap. That was the worst commercial ever made by the way, for those few people who want to hear that. Most people don’t care, but I would. I wouldn’t want to hire Dylan any time soon.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump Doubles Down

image of Donald Trump later continued the exchange by posting an edited image on social media comparing Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump later continued the exchange by posting an edited image on social media comparing Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney.

Two days later, on Sunday, July 26, Trump revisited the comparison by posting an edited image from Mulvaney's Bud Light campaign that replaced her face with Collins'.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.