Kaitlan Collins Shares Theory About Why Donald Trump Keeps Targeting Her
June 11 2026, Updated 7:47 a.m. ET
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins is offering her perspective on why Donald Trump continues to single her out during press exchanges.
During an interview, Collins suggested that Trump's reactions may go beyond simply opposing difficult questions from reporters.
“Well, I don’t think the president likes tough questions from anyone, and he’s threatened a lot of our colleagues who are men, like Jonathan Karl and Peter Alexander. But I do think that this term, people have started to notice the difference in his reaction when women like Mary Bruce or Nancy Cordes are doing the questioning,” Collins said, per an outlet.
Her comments come after several tense interactions with Trump that have generated headlines throughout his current term.
Heated Oval Office Exchange Draws Attention
One of the most talked-about moments occurred on June 3 during a meeting in the Oval Office.
As OK! previously reported, Trump unexpectedly turned his attention toward Collins while responding to another reporter's question about his administration's decision to drop a $1.8 billion Department of Justice "weaponization" slush fund.
Rather than addressing the topic directly, the president launched into criticism of CNN and Collins personally.
"Never smiles — a young, beautiful woman. Never smiles. I never see a smile on her face. I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes, like, she has hatred because we have borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes...” Trump said.
Trump also referenced Collins' background during the exchange.
"You used to be a conservative from Alabama," Trump told her.
"I'm still from Alabama, Sir,” Collins replied.
Collins Points Out a Key Detail
- Kaitlan Collins Fires Back After Donald Trump’s Oval Office Outburst: 'I Had Yet to Ask the President a Question'
- Donald Trump Blows Up at CNN Star Kaitlan Collins After She Asks About the Epstein Files: 'You Are the Worst Reporter'
- Donald Trump Takes a Dig at CNN Star Kaitlan Collins Over Iran Question
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Later that evening, Collins addressed the moment during an episode of The Source.
Before airing footage of the exchange, she highlighted something viewers may not have realized.
“As you’re about to hear in his answer here, the president seemed clearly irritated when he was asked earlier today why his administration says it is not moving forward with that $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund, as they have called it. And to note, as you’re about to listen to this, this first exchange actually occurred before I had yet to ask the president a question,” Collins said.
Another Clash Earlier This Year
The June confrontation was not the first time the two have sparred publicly.
Back in February, Collins questioned Trump about heavily redacted Jeffrey Epstein documents and what the records could mean for survivors.
The exchange quickly became combative.
“You are the worst reporter,” Trump fumed at Collins as he pushed back on her question. “No wonder CNN has no ratings, because of people like you.”
“She’s a young woman — I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face,” he added while dismissing her query.
Collins had attempted to raise concerns with survivors about the extensive redactions in the documents, including entire interview sections that had been blacked out.
However, Trump continued his criticism instead of addressing the concerns directly.
“You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth,” Trump continued. “And you’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”