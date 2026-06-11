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Kaitlan Collins Shares Theory About Why Donald Trump Keeps Targeting Her

kaitlan collins explains trump attacks photo
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins shared her theory on why Donald Trump continues to target her after heated exchanges.

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June 11 2026, Updated 7:47 a.m. ET

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CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins is offering her perspective on why Donald Trump continues to single her out during press exchanges.

During an interview, Collins suggested that Trump's reactions may go beyond simply opposing difficult questions from reporters.

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image of Kaitlan Collins believes Donald Trump reacts differently to female reporters who ask difficult questions during press events.
Source: The White House

Kaitlan Collins believes Donald Trump reacts differently to female reporters who ask difficult questions during press events.

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“Well, I don’t think the president likes tough questions from anyone, and he’s threatened a lot of our colleagues who are men, like Jonathan Karl and Peter Alexander. But I do think that this term, people have started to notice the difference in his reaction when women like Mary Bruce or Nancy Cordes are doing the questioning,” Collins said, per an outlet.

Her comments come after several tense interactions with Trump that have generated headlines throughout his current term.

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Source: Diario AS/Youtube
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Heated Oval Office Exchange Draws Attention

image of The reporter pointed to examples involving journalists Mary Bruce and Nancy Cordes when discussing the pattern she has observed.
Source: MEGA

The reporter pointed to examples involving journalists Mary Bruce and Nancy Cordes when discussing the pattern she has observed.

One of the most talked-about moments occurred on June 3 during a meeting in the Oval Office.

As OK! previously reported, Trump unexpectedly turned his attention toward Collins while responding to another reporter's question about his administration's decision to drop a $1.8 billion Department of Justice "weaponization" slush fund.

Rather than addressing the topic directly, the president launched into criticism of CNN and Collins personally.

"Never smiles — a young, beautiful woman. Never smiles. I never see a smile on her face. I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes, like, she has hatred because we have borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes...” Trump said.

Trump also referenced Collins' background during the exchange.

"You used to be a conservative from Alabama," Trump told her.

"I'm still from Alabama, Sir,” Collins replied.

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Collins Points Out a Key Detail

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Kaitlan Collins

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kaitlan collins shares theory on trump criticism photo
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously called Collins 'the worst reporter' during a February discussion about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Later that evening, Collins addressed the moment during an episode of The Source.

Before airing footage of the exchange, she highlighted something viewers may not have realized.

“As you’re about to hear in his answer here, the president seemed clearly irritated when he was asked earlier today why his administration says it is not moving forward with that $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund, as they have called it. And to note, as you’re about to listen to this, this first exchange actually occurred before I had yet to ask the president a question,” Collins said.

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Source: CNN/YouTube

Another Clash Earlier This Year

journalist kaitlan collins addresses trump comments photo
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins later noted on 'The Source' that Donald Trump's criticism began before she had participated in the conversation.

The June confrontation was not the first time the two have sparred publicly.

Back in February, Collins questioned Trump about heavily redacted Jeffrey Epstein documents and what the records could mean for survivors.

The exchange quickly became combative.

You are the worst reporter,” Trump fumed at Collins as he pushed back on her question. “No wonder CNN has no ratings, because of people like you.”

“She’s a young woman — I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face,” he added while dismissing her query.

Collins had attempted to raise concerns with survivors about the extensive redactions in the documents, including entire interview sections that had been blacked out.

However, Trump continued his criticism instead of addressing the concerns directly.

“You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth,” Trump continued. “And you’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”

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