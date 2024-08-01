Donald Trump Used to Pick Which Nationality He Was Based on 'Those Who Were Patronizing His Businesses,' Omarosa Manigault Newman Reveals
More secrets about how Donald Trump conducted business are coming to light, as Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former contestant on The Apprentice who became an advisor to Trump while he was president, revealed he used to pick which nationality he was based on depending on what would help him the most.
"Well, I think I probably know Donald better than anyone on this panel, forgive me if anyone thinks differently, but I recall in his book The Art of the Deal, Laura, when Donald Trump identified himself as Swedish, right? Because he didn’t want to acknowledge that his father was German and his mother was Irish, and he thought that that would play better to those who were patronizing his businesses. So, can we call the question his past of self-identifying as first Swedish, then German, and then Irish whenever it’s convenient? Donald doesn’t know the difference between ancestry and race. He doesn’t want to know the differences, nor does he understand the nuances of how people self-identify. And so, I believe that that’s disqualifying for him," Newman said on a panel on CNN's Laura Coates Live on Wednesday, July 31.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, received backlash after he called Kamala Harris' race into question.
"And when he mispronounces her name, Laura, he does it as a slur. He does it intentionally to harm her, to make people see the otherness of Kamala Harris. And so I posed the question to Bruce when he says, 'Oh, at some point she identified as this, and at some point she identified it as this.' Are you going to hold Donald Trump to the fire for identifying himself as Swedish, even though he has no Swedish roots, in his bestselling book, The Art of the Deal, Bruce?" Newman added.
During an appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists, he said: “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”
He added he respects “either one,” but Harris “obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn, she became a Black person.”
Harris hit back, replying: “The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts. We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us — they are an essential source of our strength."