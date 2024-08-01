Kamala Harris Calls Out Donald Trump After He Claims She 'Made a Turn' to Become 'Black'

Harris, who has not been one to back down to any of Trump’s remarks as of late, responded in a spicy way.

At an appearance at the Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boulé, in Houston, Texas, Harris referred to what Trump was doing as “the same old show,” which is “divisiveness and disrespect.” “…the American people deserve better,” Harris stated. “The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth. A leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts.” Calling it an “essential source of our strength,” Harris claimed we “deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us.”

Sigma Gamma Rho is one of the “divine nine,” a group of Black fraternities and sororities in the United States of America. Harris is a member of the group, as she is a constituent of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.