Kamala Harris Calls Out Donald Trump After He Claims She 'Made a Turn' to Become 'Black'
Donald Trump appeared before the National Association of Black Journalists on July 30 and went after Kamala Harris’ race during an interview.
Harris, who has not been one to back down to any of Trump’s remarks as of late, responded in a spicy way.
At an appearance at the Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boulé, in Houston, Texas, Harris referred to what Trump was doing as “the same old show,” which is “divisiveness and disrespect.” “…the American people deserve better,” Harris stated. “The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth. A leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts.” Calling it an “essential source of our strength,” Harris claimed we “deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us.”
Sigma Gamma Rho is one of the “divine nine,” a group of Black fraternities and sororities in the United States of America. Harris is a member of the group, as she is a constituent of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
The specific comment Harris was responding to was when Trump called her race into question during his interview, claiming she turned Black.
“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” he said. When told by one of the panelists on the interview that Harris has “always identified as a Black woman,” Trump remarked he respects “either one,” but Harris “obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn, she became a Black person.”
Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband, claimed Trump’s comments show “he should never be near the White House again” and demonstrated a “worse version of an already horrible person,” according to a report from The Washington Post. Emhoff also noted Trump’s “insults” and “BS” showed a “lack of character.”
Others piped in after the ordeal, including Harris campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “Today’s tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and the division that has been a hallmark of Trump’s MAGA rallies this entire campaign,” Tyler said. Jean-Pierre also took offense to the remarks, noting that “as a person of color, as a Black woman… what he just said… is repulsive. It’s insulting.”