OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > kamala harris
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris' Laugh Indicates She's 'a Crazy Person'

donald trump makes fun kamala harris laugh
Source: mega

Donald Trump commented on VP Kamala Harris' laugh during a new interview.

By:

Jul. 30 2024, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Now that President Joe Biden is out of the 2024 race, Donald Trump can't stop attacking VP Kamala Harris, who is running for president.

While speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham for an interview that aired on Monday, July 29, she asked the ex-president if she “more of an extremist than most Americans today still understand.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump makes fun kamala harris laugh
Source: mega

Kamala Harris is running for president.

“More than Bernie Sanders,” he said while comparing the two. “Bernie Sanders is a major lunatic, OK? She’s worse than Bernie Sanders. Now, she’s trying to come back. She got rid of the laugh, I noticed. I haven’t seen the crazy laugh. She’s crazy. That laugh? That’s a laugh of a crazy person. But I noticed she’s not using that laugh anymore. Somebody convinced her, ‘Don’t, just don’t laugh. Don’t laugh under any circumstances.'”

“I like laughter,” Ingraham replied. “But sometimes..."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump makes fun kamala harris laugh
Source: mega

Donald Trump said Kamala Harris has stopped laughing.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

“Not her laughter,” Trump butted in before he attacked Harris' work in the political world.

“She was a bad prosecutor,” he said. “She was a prosecutor of Black people. She put thousands and thousands of Black people in jail over marijuana. But when it came to big crime — murders and everything else — she was weak. She would love to go after Trump.”

This is hardly the first time Trump has referred to Harris' laugh. He previously called her "Laughing Kamala" but then he changed it to "Lyin' Kamala."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump makes fun kamala harris laugh
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been attacking VP Kamala Harris as of late.

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
kamala harris
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump makes fun kamala harris laugh
Source: mega

Donald Trump frequently called VP Kamala Harris 'crazy.'

Article continues below advertisement

During his rally on Sunday, July 28, he made fun of Harris, 59.

“I call her ‘Laughing Kamala’... You ever watched her laugh?” he told the crowd. “She’s crazy. You know, you can tell a lot by a laugh — no, she’s crazy, she’s nuts.”

Article continues below advertisement

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, praised his wife for standing her ground.

“You heard the Vice President yesterday making the case against Donald Trump,” he said. “Very clearly laid out the case, directly and in a compelling fashion, but she also laid out a vision for the future, a vision where there’s freedom, where we’re not having to talk about these issues of today in this post-Dobbs h---scape that Donald Trump created.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, Harris has brushed off the criticism.

“I was a courtroom prosecutor. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” Harris previously said. “Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.