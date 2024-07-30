Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris' Laugh Indicates She's 'a Crazy Person'
Now that President Joe Biden is out of the 2024 race, Donald Trump can't stop attacking VP Kamala Harris, who is running for president.
While speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham for an interview that aired on Monday, July 29, she asked the ex-president if she “more of an extremist than most Americans today still understand.”
“More than Bernie Sanders,” he said while comparing the two. “Bernie Sanders is a major lunatic, OK? She’s worse than Bernie Sanders. Now, she’s trying to come back. She got rid of the laugh, I noticed. I haven’t seen the crazy laugh. She’s crazy. That laugh? That’s a laugh of a crazy person. But I noticed she’s not using that laugh anymore. Somebody convinced her, ‘Don’t, just don’t laugh. Don’t laugh under any circumstances.'”
“I like laughter,” Ingraham replied. “But sometimes..."
“Not her laughter,” Trump butted in before he attacked Harris' work in the political world.
“She was a bad prosecutor,” he said. “She was a prosecutor of Black people. She put thousands and thousands of Black people in jail over marijuana. But when it came to big crime — murders and everything else — she was weak. She would love to go after Trump.”
This is hardly the first time Trump has referred to Harris' laugh. He previously called her "Laughing Kamala" but then he changed it to "Lyin' Kamala."
During his rally on Sunday, July 28, he made fun of Harris, 59.
“I call her ‘Laughing Kamala’... You ever watched her laugh?” he told the crowd. “She’s crazy. You know, you can tell a lot by a laugh — no, she’s crazy, she’s nuts.”
Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, praised his wife for standing her ground.
“You heard the Vice President yesterday making the case against Donald Trump,” he said. “Very clearly laid out the case, directly and in a compelling fashion, but she also laid out a vision for the future, a vision where there’s freedom, where we’re not having to talk about these issues of today in this post-Dobbs h---scape that Donald Trump created.”
For her part, Harris has brushed off the criticism.
“I was a courtroom prosecutor. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” Harris previously said. “Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type.”