Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris' Laugh Indicates She's 'a Crazy Person'

“Not her laughter,” Trump butted in before he attacked Harris' work in the political world.

“She was a bad prosecutor,” he said. “She was a prosecutor of Black people. She put thousands and thousands of Black people in jail over marijuana. But when it came to big crime — murders and everything else — she was weak. She would love to go after Trump.”

This is hardly the first time Trump has referred to Harris' laugh. He previously called her "Laughing Kamala" but then he changed it to "Lyin' Kamala."