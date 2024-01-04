Donald Trump Was 'Very Close' to Convicted Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the '90s, Mary Trump Reveals

Mary, a vocal critic of her uncle, responded to the release of the court documents that mentioned the former president.

"Donald was very close to Epstein in the '90s," she wrote in her Substack blog, The Good in Us.

She also brought up her uncle's interview with New York Magazine and his travel on Epstein's jets, writing: "Defenders of Donald say there's no connection between Donald and young girls. Perhaps it's because the media doesn't highlight them."

Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, told Newsweek that Mary's claims, as well as those in the Epstein documents detailing the former president's relationship with the convicted pedophile, were "thoroughly debunked."