Donald Trump Was 'Very Close' to Convicted Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the '90s, Mary Trump Reveals
Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, has offered a response following the release of court documents relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case.
These documents mentioned her uncle, among other names, raising questions and prompting reactions from various quarters.
Mary, a vocal critic of her uncle, responded to the release of the court documents that mentioned the former president.
"Donald was very close to Epstein in the '90s," she wrote in her Substack blog, The Good in Us.
She also brought up her uncle's interview with New York Magazine and his travel on Epstein's jets, writing: "Defenders of Donald say there's no connection between Donald and young girls. Perhaps it's because the media doesn't highlight them."
Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, told Newsweek that Mary's claims, as well as those in the Epstein documents detailing the former president's relationship with the convicted pedophile, were "thoroughly debunked."
Epstein, a convicted s-- offender and financier, was found guilty in 2008 of procuring a child for prostitution. He was later indicted in 2019 on charges of operating a s-- trafficking ring involving underage girls.
Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims, alleged that Epstein abused her as a minor and had assistance from his girlfriend at the time, Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein died in August 2019 while awaiting trial, as he was found dead in his jail cell after allegedly committing suicide.
In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty in connection with the case and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
According to the court documents, Trump had flown on Epstein's private jet multiple times in the past. However, the ex-president has never been linked to any offenses committed by Epstein or Maxwell.
Trump distanced himself from Epstein after his arrest. In 2019, he stated that he and Epstein had not spoken in 15 years due to a falling out.
The New York businessman turned GOP leader explicitly stated that he was not a fan of Epstein and that the late child s-- trafficker was not a member of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
In one of the documents, a deposition of Johanna Sjoberg was included. Sjoberg claimed to have traveled with Epstein from Florida to Atlantic City, New Jersey, where they met Trump.
During their time in Atlantic City, they allegedly visited one of Trump's casinos.
Sjoberg stated that Giuffre was not allowed into the casino due to her being underage. She also stated that she never massaged Trump.