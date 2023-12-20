Former Trump White House Attorney Makes Bold Prediction About Donald Trump After He's Kicked Off Colorado Ballot
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb predicted that the U.S. Supreme Court could rule "9-0" in favor of former President Donald Trump in a potential appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling.
The ruling, issued by the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 19, states that Trump should not appear on the state's ballot due to his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack.
In an interview on CNN, Cobb expressed his belief that the Supreme Court would handle the case quickly and potentially rule unanimously in favor of Trump.
He stated, "I think it could be 9-0 in the Supreme Court for Trump," adding, "I do believe it could be 9-0, because I think the law is clear."
The ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, with a 4-3 majority, cited the 14th Amendment's "insurrection clause" as the basis for their decision.
The clause states that those who previously took oaths to support the Constitution, including "officers of the United States," cannot engage in a rebellion against it. The court argued that Trump's promotion of false claims of election fraud and his encouragement of supporters to go to the Capitol constituted an insurrection.
"The real key issue in this case is — is Trump an officer in the United States in the context in which that term is used in the Article 3 of the 14th Amendment," Cobb said.
He referred to Chief Justice John Roberts' previous explanation that people do not vote for officers of the United States.
Cobb also referenced multiple Supreme Court decisions that do not include the president or vice president in the definition of officers in this context.
Steven Cheung, spokesperson for Trump's campaign, has already pledged that the campaign will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority and includes three justices nominated by Trump.
Cobb expressed his confidence in the Supreme Court's ability to handle the case swiftly, stating, "The Supreme Court, though, will not hesitate to move quickly on this; they know what the stakes are. They know what their responsibility is."
The ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court has been put on hold until January 4, allowing Trump to seek review from the U.S. Supreme Court. If he does, his name will remain on the state's ballot until the appeal is resolved.
Cobb argued the ruling "vindicates" Trump's belief that there is a political conspiracy to interfere with the election and that he is the target.