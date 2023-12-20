Former Trump White House Attorney Makes Bold Prediction About Donald Trump After He's Kicked Off Colorado Ballot

In an interview on CNN, Cobb expressed his belief that the Supreme Court would handle the case quickly and potentially rule unanimously in favor of Trump.

He stated, "I think it could be 9-0 in the Supreme Court for Trump," adding, "I do believe it could be 9-0, because I think the law is clear."

The ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, with a 4-3 majority, cited the 14th Amendment's "insurrection clause" as the basis for their decision.

The clause states that those who previously took oaths to support the Constitution, including "officers of the United States," cannot engage in a rebellion against it. The court argued that Trump's promotion of false claims of election fraud and his encouragement of supporters to go to the Capitol constituted an insurrection.