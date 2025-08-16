HEALTH Donald Trump Sparks Concern as He Struggles to Walk in a Straight Line to Meet Vladimir Putin: Watch Source: mega The president failed to make it down the red carpet in a straight line. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 16 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump’s equilibrium appeared off as he walked the red carpet to greet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, August 15. The 79-year-old zigzagged from right to left as he approached Putin at the Joint Base Elmendorf in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. Once the two world leaders embraced, they shook hands and walked toward a platform. There, they posed for photos in front of a sign that read, “Alaska 2025.”

Trump struggled to walk in a straight line as he went to greet Putin pic.twitter.com/bCbJnlZMgB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 15, 2025 Source: @MeidasTouch/X Donald Trump struggled to walk in a straight line as he approached Vladimir Putin.

Source: mega Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, August 15.

Before making their presidential exit, a U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bomber and four F-35 fighter jets embarked on a flyover, creating an awe-inspiring moment while in U.S. territory. Although the Alaskan summit was focused on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, it would be Trump’s slithering red carpet walk that caused a social media frenzy.

Donald Trump's Zigzag Walk Sparks Health Concerns

Source: mega Donald Trump's concerning strut reignited dementia accusations.

After a clip of his concerning strut circulated on X, social media users weighed in on what it meant for his health, which has been a viral topic after his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis in July. “Must be the cankles and bone spurs,” said one. “People with dementia often struggle to walk in a straight line,” suggested another. “Yeah, that’s really not normal. That’s definitely a sign of cognitive impairment, particularly early Alzheimer’s,” wrote a third.

Critics Slam Donald Trump for His 'Crooked' Walk

Source: mega Critics called the president 'crooked' for his slithering walk.

Many others claimed his serpentine walk was reflective of the man he really is — both in the White House and as a family figure. One X user cited a poem, writing, “And he walked a crooked mile. He found crooked sixpence. And a crooked stile. He bought a crooked cat. Which caught a crooked mouse. And they all lived together. In a crooked little house.” “Watching Trump stagger down that red carpet in Alaska like a drunk toddler exposes the fragile fraud behind his tough-guy facade, especially while cozying up to Putin again,” wrote another. “That awkward walk says more than words ever could,” said a third.

White House Physician Claims Donald Trump 'Remains in Excellent Health'

Source: mega Donald Trump revealed his CVI diagnosis in July.