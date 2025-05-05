'You Treat Us So Badly': Donald Trump Calls the 'Wall Street Journal' a 'Rotten Newspaper' in Scathing Rant
Donald Trump didn’t mince words when a reporter caught up with him to ask him a few questions — however, the journalist wasn’t able to get a word in after the president realized the writer worked for the Wall Street Journal.
“Who are you with?” Trump firmly asked the reporter aboard an Air Force One aircraft on Sunday, May 4.
“That’s what I thought,” he added after being made aware of their publication.
“You treat us so badly! The Wall Street Journal has truly gone to h---. It’s a rotten newspaper. Do you hear me when I say it? It’s a rotten newspaper!” the political leader exclaimed.
The reporter went on to ask Trump an inaudible question, to which he responded, “I wouldn’t tell the Wall Street Journal because I would be wasting my time. There are talks, but I don’t want to talk about it with the WSJ. But look, WSJ is China-oriented.”
After a clip of the president’s scathing rant went viral on X, he caught flak from many social media users who dubbed his remarks “so disrespectful.”
“Name a more fragile combo than Trump and a reporter with a real question. His media strategy is so simple, if it doesn’t worship him, it’s corrupt. So when the Wall Street Journal says his name without clapping? Boom — ‘rotten newspaper,’” commented one critic.
- Donald Trump Slams Reporter Investigating His Tariffs Policy: 'She Asks Too Many Questions'
- Donald Trump Claims He Was 'Hoodwinked' Into Tense Interview With John Micklethwait: 'I Wasn't Happy About It'
- 'Never Heard of You!': Donald Trump Throws Hissy Fit After Reporter Disagrees With Him in Fiery ABC News Interview
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Unless the question is, ‘How do you not know that you took an oath to uphold the Constitution?’ Pass,” added another.
“WSJ has stopped lying for him? Must be. End of the road came when the stock market started tanking after Trump's tariffs. Truth is too much for Trump,” wrote a third individual.
A fourth critic asked, “Why does he constantly attack Americans and the press?”
This question comes after the president gave a controversial speech at the commencement for University of Alabama graduates on May 1, where he ridiculed people in his inner circle for bowing down to him despite not liking him during his first presidency.
“You have to break the system a little bit and follow your own instincts, but if your vision is right, nothing will hold you down. Nothing,” the president suggested. “You have to have the right vision. If you look at some of these internet people, I know so many of them. Elon [Musk] is so terrific, but I know now all of them — you know, they all hated me in my first term, and now they’re kissing my a--.”