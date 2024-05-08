Donald Trump Whines About Having His 'Free Speech' Taken From Him: 'It's Hard to Sit Back and Listen to Lies'
Donald Trump seems fearful of what will happen to after his criminal trial concludes.
In a new rant, posted to Truth Social on Wednesday, May 8, the ex-president, 77, went off about how tough his life is at the moment.
"It is a really bad feeling to have your Constitutional Right to Free Speech, such a big part of life in our Country, so unfairly taken from you, especially when all of the sleazebags, lowlifes, and grifters that you oppose are allowed to say absolutely anything that they want. It is hard to sit back and listen to lies and false statements be made against you knowing that if you respond, even in the most modest fashion, you are told by a Corrupt and Highly Conflicted Judge that you will be PUT IN PRISON, maybe for a long period of time, he wrote, referring to Judge Juan Merchan, who founded Trump in contempt for violating the gag order in hush money trial for the 10th time, considering putting him behind bars.
He continued, "This Fascist mindset is all coming from D.C. It is a sophisticated hit job on Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME!. Judges Engoron and Kaplan, also of New York, are equally Corrupt, only in different ways. What these THUGS are doing is AN ATTACK ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, AND OUR ONCE GREAT NATION ITSELF. OUR FIRST AMENDMENT MUST STAND, FREE AND STRONG. 'GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH!'"
Of course, many people didn't feel sorry for the businessman, who has been indicted four times.
One person quipped, "WORDS TEARS WORDS TEARS WORDS TEARS SAD," while another said, "Thank you, President Trump, for boinking Stormy Daniels FOR US and then paying her off FOR US. And then boinking Karen McDougal FOR US and aiding in the catch and kill of her story FOR US. Truly an American martyr."
A third person added, "Donald Trump is free to say anything he wants — he just doesn’t like the consequences that come with saying anything he wants."
As OK! previously reported, Judge Merchan threatened to put Trump in jail if he violates the gag order again.
“Going forward, this court will have to consider a jail sanction,” Merchan said Monday, May 6.
“Mr. Trump, it’s important you understand, the last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president as well,” he added.
Later on, Trump claimed he would be content with being behind bars — a claim Kaitlan Collins quickly disputed.
"The idea that Donald Trump would actually want to go to jail is ridiculous. Anyone who knows him knows that he doesn’t even like to stay in a hotel when he goes on foreign trips, when he wouldn’t as president. It was a whole thing to actually get him to stay overnight in places," the CNN star, 32, said.
"So this idea that he actually does want to do this for the optics perspective, I mean, when you speak to his closest advisers and allies, they’ll say that’s completely far-fetched. Do they think it would work to their advantage? Maybe politically, but I do think Donald Trump heeding this is something that you never see Donald Trump do, which is actually which is actually words. And he keeps acknowledging that every time he goes into that courtroom, even if he is lying about what the gag order actually says, he can and cannot do, he is being careful," she continued.