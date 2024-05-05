'Life Is Life': Donald Trump Nonchalantly Claims He 'Doesn't Care' About His Legal Troubles Amid Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump apparently isn’t worried about his legal troubles as his hush money trial continues.
On Saturday, May 4, while addressing attendees at a private donor event in Florida, he claimed to be unbothered by his indictments.
"If you care too much, you tend to choke. And in a way, I don't care. It's just, you know, life is life," NBC News reported of the event held at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump then ranted about how shocked he was by the charges against him.
"Once I got indicted, I said, Holy s---. I just got indicted. Me. I got indicted," Trump reportedly stated.
The father-of-five also took the opportunity to come after rival Joe Biden.
Trump claimed the Democrat has been "running a Gestapo administration," referencing the Nazi secret police force. "And it's the only thing they have. And it's the only way they're going to win in their opinion.”
"Once I got indicted, I said, well, now the gloves have to come off," Trump added, noting that Biden is the "the worst president in the history of our country. He's grossly incompetent. He's crooked as hell. He's the Manchurian candidate, he accepts massive amounts of money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine, and many other countries."
Hundreds of people attended the luncheon and several donated $40,000 or more, according to CNN.
Trump also brought up potential candidates to be his vice president if he is to win in November.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds all made appearances on stage, though it is undetermined if Trump has selected a running mate.
While Trump’s campaign is debating who will potentially join the 77-year-old in the White House, the ex-prez’s daughter Ivanka has also been thinking about reentering politics.
Despite politely declining her father’s offer to be involved in his 2024 campaign, an insider recently alleged Ivanka is “warming to the idea of trying to be helpful again.”
“[She’s] privately not ruling out having some sort of role. She’s not like ‘Hell no’ anymore,” they added.
Another insider echoed, “After a long-standing position of ruling it out, she’s more open to it. It’s getting more real, it’s revving up.”
“Ivanka has gotten the urge again, but Jared has been a lot more focused on his investment business and being a lot more measured about discussing a return,” they continued, noting Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, “displayed zero interest in leaving his newfound perch in private equity to return to the Trump fold.”