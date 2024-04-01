Donald Trump Goes on Erratic Social Media Bender on Easter Morning, Slams 'Crooked and Corrupt Prosecutors' Trying to Put Him in Prison
Donald Trump wasn't a very hoppy bunny on Sunday, March 31, a.k.a. when the Easter holiday occurred.
Instead, the former president, 77, went on a long rant via Truth Social about all the legal cases that he's currently involved in.
"HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON, INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION, LIKE 'DERANGED' JACK SMITH, WHO IS EVIL AND 'SICK,' MRS. FANI 'FAUNI' WADE, WHO SAID SHE HARDLY KNEW THE 'SPECIAL' PROSECUTOR, ONLY TO FIND THAT HE SPENT YEARS 'LOVING' HER, LONG BEFORE THE GEORGIA PERSECUTION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP BEGAN (AND THEREBY MAKING THE CASE AGAINST ME NULL, VOID, AND ILLEGAL!), AND LAZY ON VIOLENT CRIME ALVIN BRAGG WHO, WITH CROOKED JOE’S DOJ THUGS, UNFAIRLY WORKING IN THE D.A.’s OFFICE, ILLEGALLY INDICTED ME ON A CASE HE NEVER WANTED TO BRING AND VIRTUALLY ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS SAY IS A CASE THAT SHOULD NOT BE BROUGHT, IS BREAKING THE LAW IN DOING SO (POMERANTZ!), WAS TURNED DOWN BY ALL OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES, AND IS NOT A CRIME. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!" he wrote on the social media website.
All before noon ET, he re-posted a slew of articles from the Washington Times, Newsmax, Breitbart and more. The stories included the White House banning religious-themed Easter egg designs and one about Judge Juan Merchan's daughter, whom he named and slammed on Truth Social in the past few days.
Additionally, he called out Judge Arthur Engoron, the judge who oversaw Trump's civil fraud trial.
"Judge Engoron has refused to obey the decision of the Appellate Division relative to the Statute of Limitations. This is a confrontation between a Judge and those that rule above him - A very bad situation in which to place New York State and the Rule of Law! Engoron has disrespected the Appellate Division and its very clear and precise ruling. He should be made to do so, and at the same time, release the GAG ORDER. This is the 5th time in this case that he has been overturned, a record. His credibility, and that of Letitia James, has been shattered. We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash. This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million. I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN. BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. THANK YOU!" he claimed.
"Judge Engoron and Letitia James should be forced to explain why he ruled that Mar-a-Lago was worth $18,000,000 when, in fact, it is worth from 50 to 100 times that amount. How did the Attorney General of the State of New York force this Corrupt Judge to do that in order to help her narrative - AND WHY?" he wrote in a quick follow-up message.
Trump, who was accused of inflating his assets, won an appeal in late March to have his bond reduced, meaning he now has to put up $175 million within 10 days. If he fails to do so, he could give up some his most prized real estate and other assets.