Donald Trump Accused of 'Lying' to Reporters About Gag Order After He's Threatened With Jail Time: 'Different Story Everyday'
Donald Trump faced backlash for his response to reporters outside of court after he was warned by Judge Juan Merchan that he'd violated his gag order for the 10th time.
On Monday morning, May 6, a reporter asked the embattled ex-prez if he was going to testify in his New York hush money trial. Trump replied, "I have a gag order. I'm not allowed to answer that question."
That same day, political pundit Ron Filipkowski took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mock the 77-year-old.
"He’s back to lying about the gag order," he penned. "It’s a different story every day."
In a follow-up post, he wrote, "I don’t think Trump has the courage to violate the gag order now."
Trump critics flooded the comments section of Filipkowski's first social media update with jokes about the former POTUS' dishonesty.
One user quipped, "Trump only lies on days that end with 'y'," and another claimed, "He uses this gag order when it’s convenient for his narrative. Kind of like how he uses people."
"The lies and misinformation from him never end," a third said. "He’s an embarrassment and a disgrace, he should never be allowed anywhere near the White House again."
As OK! previously reported, the judge found Trump in "criminal contempt" for the 10th time due to his repeated gag order violations.
"Going forward, this court will have to consider a jail sanction," Merchan said at the time. "Mr. Trump, it’s important you understand, the last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president as well."
"The magnitude of this decision is not lost on me but at the end of the day I have a job to do," he continued. "So as much as I don’t want to impose a jail sanction … I want you to understand that I will if necessary and appropriate."
The Times journalist Kate Christobek reported that the controversial businessman sat "hunched over at the defense table" during Merchan's remarks and said Trump merely "shook his head" after the judge was finished speaking.
Jonathan Swan noted the politician was "sitting quietly, frowning, still seemingly absorbing that message from the judge."