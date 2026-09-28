Natalie Harp Stays Glued to Donald Trump's Side All Weekend After 'SNL' Skewers Their Close Relationship
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 10:41 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s ubiquitous aide, Natalie Harp, stayed close to her boss after a Saturday Night Live skewering during the Season 52 premiere on Saturday, September 26.
On the episode, cast member Ashley Padilla debuted an impression of Harp, portraying her as intensely and creepily devoted to Trump (played by James Austin Johnson).
During the cold open sketch — which spoofed a meeting between Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, played by Ramy Youssef, at Gracie Mansion — Harp made an unprompted, dramatic entrance.
'SNL' Poked Fun at Donald Trump's Aide
Soaked from an East Coast nor'easter, Harp burst into the room claiming she had "ran here from D.C., Weapons-style.”
Trump remarked that she looked like "the girl from Obsession but blonde," leading Harp to mimic the possessed character's viral frowny face before quickly laughing and insisting, "I'm totally normal!"
Before leaving, she pulled Mamdani aside to deliver an ominous whisper: "If you hurt him, I will end you."
The real Harp, meanwhile, spent the weekend traveling with the POTUS to Tennessee and Illinois.
She accompanied Trump to Knoxville, Tenn., where they attended the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the top-ranked Texas Longhorns at Neyland Stadium.
During the game, the so-called “human printer” was photographed showing the president information on her laptop.
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Donald Trump Was Booed at the Game
When he appeared on the Jumbotron, Trump was met with boos that allies of the POTUS disputed as cheers. One critic wondered of Harp, “Perhaps she dubbed cheers over the video of the booing.”
“Was she doctoring the videos to make it look like the crowd was cheering?” wondered another.
“She was telling him it was time to change his diaper,” noted another, referring to an ongoing rumor about the POTUS' health.
“She is showing him a breaking news report from FOX that he was warmly greeted at the game by all his adoring fans,” quipped another.
“Where’s Melanie?” asked another, referring to First Lady Melania Trump, who was notably absent after her obligatory appearance with her husband at the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier in the week.
On Sunday, September 27, Natalie boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews to travel to the Presidents Cup in Medinah, IL.
The two were photographed boarding and sitting aboard Air Force One later that same day for the return flight after the tournament wrapped up.
Before the weekend's activities, Harp was said to have triggered a fever-pitch rage in the president by hand-delivering negative news clips, directly resulting in his sudden, impulsive decision to ban multiple news networks from the White House