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'SNL' Poked Fun at Donald Trump's Aide

Source: snl/youtube Ashley Padilla portrayed Natalie Harp on the season premiere of 'Saturday Night Live.'

Soaked from an East Coast nor'easter, Harp burst into the room claiming she had "ran here from D.C., Weapons-style.” Trump remarked that she looked like "the girl from Obsession but blonde," leading Harp to mimic the possessed character's viral frowny face before quickly laughing and insisting, "I'm totally normal!" Before leaving, she pulled Mamdani aside to deliver an ominous whisper: "If you hurt him, I will end you."

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Source: MEGA Natalie Harp attended a college football game with the president.

The real Harp, meanwhile, spent the weekend traveling with the POTUS to Tennessee and Illinois. She accompanied Trump to Knoxville, Tenn., where they attended the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the top-ranked Texas Longhorns at Neyland Stadium. During the game, the so-called “human printer” was photographed showing the president information on her laptop.

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Donald Trump Was Booed at the Game

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp was seen showing things on her laptop to the president while they attended the game.

When he appeared on the Jumbotron, Trump was met with boos that allies of the POTUS disputed as cheers. One critic wondered of Harp, “Perhaps she dubbed cheers over the video of the booing.” “Was she doctoring the videos to make it look like the crowd was cheering?” wondered another. “She was telling him it was time to change his diaper,” noted another, referring to an ongoing rumor about the POTUS' health.

Source: MEGA Reports claimed Natalie Harp had a hand in Donald Trump's press ban.