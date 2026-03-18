Donald Trump Will Not 'Be Able to Recover' From Recent Controversies, Journalist Predicts: His Approval Ratings 'Are Sinking Fast'

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Some believe things are going to go from bad to worse for Donald Trump. On the Wednesday, March 18, episode of the "Inside Trump’s Head" podcast, co-host Michael Wolff admitted, "I think the wheels are coming off in so many ways."

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Source: @thedailybeast/youtube Donald Trump is 'not going to be able to recover' from his recent controversies, Michael Wolff stated.

"Even before the war in Iran started, politically, he was in a very complicated position, more and more and more," the author continued. "Minneapolis, the economy that won’t budge, his inability to read the room when it comes to putting his name on buildings..."

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'He's Not Going to Be Able to Recover'

Source: mega The podcast co-host said the president's approval ratings are 'sinking fast.'

"I mean, his own numbers, terrible. Sinking. Sinking fast," Wolff stated, referring to a New York Times poll on Tuesday, March 17, that had him at -14 points. "And then the war comes along, so we’re gonna go from a political crisis to a political catastrophe." "We’re getting to the point — because it’s the second term — in which he’s not going to be able to recover," predicted Wolff.

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Donald Trump's Administration Could 'Unravel'

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Source: mega People fear that Donald Trump's administration could 'unravel.'

In Wolff's accompanying Substack post, he highlighted how the president's recent firings — such as Kristi Noem getting the boot from her secretary of homeland security job — could signal "a return to the 'revolving door' of the first administration." The changes, along with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles' cancer diagnosis announcement, could mean that his administration may "begin to unravel." "Trump’s decisions to fire people are based on his roiling gut — that they have become 'a problem,' if not 'the problem' — rather than strategic or performance-related reasons," Wolff explained. "It’s about the president changing the channel, basically."

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Source: @thedailybeast/youtube Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles co-host 'Inside Trump's Head.'

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Source: mega Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump 'makes s--- up.'