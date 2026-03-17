Ex-Donald Trump Ally Turns on President, Declares 'MAGA Is Dead'

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Former pageant queen Carrie Prejean Boller, a long-time supporter of President Donald Trump, recently declared that "MAGA is dead" and "deader than dead" during a Monday, March 16, interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Her public break from the president follows her removal from the White House Religious Liberty Commission, which the president appointed her to. In February, commission Chairman Dan Patrick announced that he had removed her from the group, stating that she had "hijack[ed] a hearing on antisemitism for [her] own personal and political agenda.”

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'MAGA Is Dead'

Ex-beauty queen and longtime Trump ally Carrie Prejean turns on President Trump, declares “MAGA is dead.”



“Let me tell you right now, MAGA is dead.”



“It is deader than dead.”



“We do not recognize President Donald J. Trump anymore.”



“I’ve been a loyal supporter... for almost… pic.twitter.com/umI1g2sKUu — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 17, 2026 Source: @VigilantFox The ex-beauty queen has now turned on the president.

The removal came after some of Prejean Boller’s February 9 comments while questioning witnesses about the differences between anti-Zionism and antisemitism during a commission hearing on antisemitism earlier that week had sparked controversy. She questioned Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, saying, "Catholics do not embrace Zionism, just so you know. So are all Catholics antisemites?" and asked the witnesses, who were testifying about their experiences with antisemitism on college campuses after the October 7 attacks, "Are you willing to condemn what Israel has done in Gaza?” Prejean Boller, who is married to former NFL quarterback Kyle Boller, expressed shock that she was removed from her role via a brief email from a staffer rather than a direct conversation with the president. “Let me tell you right now, MAGA is dead,” she told Piers. “It is deader than dead.”

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Source: @carrieprejeanboller/instagram

The 2009 Miss California USA, who was stripped of her crown for alleged breaches of contract, accused Donald of betraying his "America First" values by entering a conflict in Iran, which she described as a war being fought for a foreign government. During her interview with Piers, she claimed the U.S. government is "occupied" and influenced by a foreign government (referring to Israel), stating she no longer recognizes the president she supported for nearly 20 years. “I think that we are an occupied nation. I think that a foreign country has occupied our government,” she said. “And we are seeing now that this President of the United States of America is being influenced by a foreign government.” Carrie detailed her disillusionment in a scathing open letter, stating that the movement has been "hijacked by a foreign government and religious zealots" and that she can no longer support Donald's current agenda.

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The Infamous Question

Source: @carrieprejeanboller/instagram Carrie Prejean Boller gained notoriety in 2009 at the Donald Trump-owned Miss USA pageant.

Carrie gained notoriety in 2009 at the Donald Trump-owned Miss USA pageant, when she was asked by a judge and gossip columnist Perez Hilton her thoughts on legalizing same-s-- marriage. “Well, I think it's great that Americans are able to choose one way or the other. We live in a land where you can choose same-s-- marriage or opposite marriage. And, you know what, in my country, in my family, I think that I believe that marriage should be between a man and a woman, no offense to anybody out there. But that's how I was raised, and I believe that it should be between a man and a woman,” she answered. Donald defended her, saying that "Miss California has done a wonderful job," adding, "it wasn't a bad answer. "That was her belief," he said at the time. He then added that the question was "a bit unlucky" and that no matter which way she answered the question, "she was going to get killed.”

Source: MEGA Carrie Prejean Boller said she used to consider the president a 'friend.'