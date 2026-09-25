Donald Trump Turns Heads as He Wears Leather Gloves in 64-Degree Weather to Greet President Xi Jinping: Photo
Sept. 25 2026, Updated 4:51 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump raised questions with a questionable fashion choice while meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump, 80, wore leather gloves to meet his Chinese counterpart on September 23, despite the temperature being 64 degrees in Washington D.C.
Trump Hid His Hands While Meeting Xi
The gloves were present as Trump welcomed Xi off the plane at a remarkable red carpet ceremony. A U.S. president had not met a foreign leader get off their plane since 1962, yet Trump pulled out all the stops for Xi.
Trump's gloves were but one of the myriad aspects of the ceremony that drew attention, which also included American military personnel on their hands and knees brushing Xi's red carpet.
Many assumed that Trump wore the gloves to obscure the persistent bruising on his hands. Those suspicions were vindicated when Trump met with Xi the following day.
Trump's Hands Are in Rough Shape
At Trump's September 24 meeting with Xi, he did not wear gloves and his hands were on full display. Both hands displayed the flesh-toned makeup Trump uses to hide the discoloring that's been present on his hands throughout his second term.
"Yikes: Trump's hands — both of them — are looking rough tonight," said journalist Aaron Rupar.
"Now we know why Donald Trump was wearing gloves in 64-degree weather from yesterday! Look at his hands! It looks like cake!" added another X user.
"People were wondering why Donald Trump was wearing gloves yesterday in warm weather. Because his hands are deteriorating," said a third.
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The Bruising on Trump's Hands Has Persisted for Two Years
Trump's hands have been a persistent embarrassment for the 80-year-old president.
Through the first year of his second term, he and the White House refused to answer why his hands were bruised, flimsily saying they were discolored because Trump is "shaking hands all day."
It wasn't until the beginning of 2026 that Trump finally admitted that he takes a high daily dose of aspirin as a "blood thinner," which can cause bruising as a side effect.
Trump's Waist Revives the 'Exoskeleton' Theory
Trump's hands aren't the only physical malady he's displayed during Xi's visit.
Viewers have also noted that the boxy contraption that seems to protrude from beneath Trump's suit has reappeared as he walks around with President Xi.
The visible outline, which has appeared beneath Trump's suit on numerous occasions, has given rise to rumors that Trump is wearing an exoskeleton to help him walk.
The White House has never explained the bulge beneath Trump's suit, nor have they ever suggested Trump struggles walking in his medical reports.
The president notably appeared to have trouble walking in a straight line during the second day of Xi's visit.