Donald Trump Turns Heads as He Wears Leather Gloves in 64-Degree Weather to Greet President Xi Jinping: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump raised questions with a questionable fashion choice while meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump, 80, wore leather gloves to meet his Chinese counterpart on September 23, despite the temperature being 64 degrees in Washington D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Hid His Hands While Meeting Xi

Source: MEGA Trump's hands were one of several oddities about the plane greeting.

The gloves were present as Trump welcomed Xi off the plane at a remarkable red carpet ceremony. A U.S. president had not met a foreign leader get off their plane since 1962, yet Trump pulled out all the stops for Xi. Trump's gloves were but one of the myriad aspects of the ceremony that drew attention, which also included American military personnel on their hands and knees brushing Xi's red carpet. Many assumed that Trump wore the gloves to obscure the persistent bruising on his hands. Those suspicions were vindicated when Trump met with Xi the following day.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Hands Are in Rough Shape

Source: MEGA Trump's hands were visibly caked in makeup.

At Trump's September 24 meeting with Xi, he did not wear gloves and his hands were on full display. Both hands displayed the flesh-toned makeup Trump uses to hide the discoloring that's been present on his hands throughout his second term. "Yikes: Trump's hands — both of them — are looking rough tonight," said journalist Aaron Rupar. "Now we know why Donald Trump was wearing gloves in 64-degree weather from yesterday! Look at his hands! It looks like cake!" added another X user. "People were wondering why Donald Trump was wearing gloves yesterday in warm weather. Because his hands are deteriorating," said a third.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Bruising on Trump's Hands Has Persisted for Two Years

Source: MEGA Trump regularly uses makeup to hide the bruising.

Trump's hands have been a persistent embarrassment for the 80-year-old president. Through the first year of his second term, he and the White House refused to answer why his hands were bruised, flimsily saying they were discolored because Trump is "shaking hands all day." It wasn't until the beginning of 2026 that Trump finally admitted that he takes a high daily dose of aspirin as a "blood thinner," which can cause bruising as a side effect.

Trump's Waist Revives the 'Exoskeleton' Theory

Source: MEGA Viewers have also questioned what's going on with Trump's waist.