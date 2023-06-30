OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Shades Donald Trump, Claims World Leaders Ask Him Why Ex-POTUS Wasn't Charged for January 6 Insurrection

joe biden world leaders ask donald trump wasnt charged january insurrection
By:

Jun. 30 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden is spilling the tea.

During the Thursday, June 29, episode of Deadline: White House, the commander-in-chief discussed the Capitol attacks, admitting that world leaders have asked him why Donald Trump isn't being charged for the chaos despite inciting the insurrection.

joe biden world leaders ask why donald trump wasnt charged january insurrection
While chatting about the 2021 incident, host Nicole Wallace noted it took the FBI "over a year ... to open an investigation" into Trump's "role in the January 6 coup plot," and she wondered if like herself, Biden, 80, thought that timeline was too long.

The POTUS hesitated to give a direct response, replying, "Look, I made a commitment that I would not in any way interfere with the Justice Department, who they prosecuted, if they prosecuted, how they proceeded."

joe biden world leaders ask why donald trump wasnt charged january insurrection
"I have not spoken once — not one single time with the attorney general, on any specific case, not once," he emphasized. "The last administration tried to direct the court, tried to push the court. I mean, whether it was the Fed or the court or institutions, that are supposed to say, hands off. That’s why I have never engaged in that. And it’s not my role to do that."

joe biden world leaders ask why donald trump wasnt charged january insurrection
Wallace brought up what "other democratic leaders" must think of the situation, to which Biden begrudgingly admitted that "yes," he has been asked why Trump, 77, wasn't charged and prosecuted.

"But here’s my answer," he continued, praising the DOJ. "I have faith the Justice Department will move in a direction that is consistent with the law. And so it may take time, but I have faith that they’re going to do the right [thing]. But I have not spoken about it, and I don’t think I should."

As OK! reported, some viewers called out Biden for the way he wrapped up the live interview, as after he shook hands with Wallace, the former Seantor immediately got up from his chair and walked off while the cameras were still rolling.

Mediaite reported on Biden's Deadline: White House appearance.

